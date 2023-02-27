The Finance and Economy Secretary was setting out her economic strategy if she is to become first minister and SNP leader as she laid into Nicola Sturgeon’s attitude to business.

Speaking at the Cairngorm Brewery in Aviemore, Ms Forbes said the Scottish Government’s deposit return scheme is “an example of a good idea badly executed”.

Ms Forbes, one of three candidates putting herself forward to replace Ms Sturgeon, said that it was clear the deposit return scheme would cause untold damage to Scotland’s economy.

She warned that since the pandemic, businesses are “weathering storm after storm”.

Ms Forbes said: “What they need is a break. What they need from government is a bit of breathing space to weather these storms, to re-invest in their business and ultimately to survive."

She insisted the deposit return scheme was “a good idea, which is well-intentioned”, but starkly warned that “execution is leaving businesses like this one fearing for their future”.

Ms Forbes said: “It’s leaving businesses like this fearing the economic carnage it will cause if the policy will continue as it’s planned right now.”

She stressed the policy, as it stands, “fails to achieve its aim and causes economic carnage in the process”.

Ms Forbes added: “The primary issue that countless businesses have raised with me across the constituency and across Scotland is that the scheme is not ready to be implemented in August.

“They want it to work, but right now they do not have the information and we don't have confidence in an overly complex scheme.

"Many of them are still waiting for answers on questions that have been raised.”

Ms Forbes said if she was to become the next first minister, she would not just “halt and pause” the deposit return scheme, but would prioritise looking at “how we give small businesses...the breathing space they need to survive”.

She added that as first minister, she would “reset the relationship with business” and said she was “committed to making Scotland an attractive place to do business”.

Ms Forbes told The Herald that the deposit return scheme had “been devised and designed from an environmental perspective”, but not been thought through from a business point of view.

She said: “We've seen a big backlash against the proposals for whisky advertising, which were designed by public health.

“What I would like to see is how we join up the wider discussions and debates that all have an economic impact that have perhaps been designed in a silo.”

Ms Forbes added: “From a finance and economy perspective, I obviously represent workers, I represent businesses, represent trade unions, and they want to talk about what's happening in other parts of government.

"But as finance secretary, you don't necessarily have any ability to influence what's happening elsewhere because it just seems really through a public health lens.”

Asked by the Herald if the current Scottish Government was anti-business, she said: “I would certainly take a more pro-business approach because I don't think we can achieve our aims of reducing poverty or investing in the NHS and public services unless we've got a growing prosperous economy.

It’s a starting position.”