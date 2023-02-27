The Prime Minister reached an agreement on post-Brexit trading arrangements with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen when the pair met in Windsor.

The remedial deal, intended to end problems created by the Protocol agreed by Boris Johnson, will now be interrogated by Tory MPs and Ulster Unionists.

“An agreement has been reached. The deal is done,” a senior Downing Street source said.

The pound rose against the US dollar and the euro t the news.

Mr Sunak is expected to hold a press conference to set out the detail of the changes at 3.30pm.

However the deal could shatter if the DUP refuse to back it.

The Unionist party has refused to share power at Stormont with Sinn Fein in protest at the operation of the Protocol, arguing the continued application of some EU laws in Northern Ireland undermines the Union.

The Protocol has also resulted in checks on goods moving from GB to NI, with a trade border in the Irish sea to avoid one on land.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party would "take out time to consider the detail and measure a deal" against a series of tests.

Acceptance could see the return of power-sharing in Belfast.

If the DUP reject the deal, it would trigger a revolt from Brexiteer Tory MPs, possibly including Mr Johnson, jeopardising Mr Sunak.

Earliery, arch Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg warned Mr Sunak: “It will all depend on the DUP. If the DUP are against it, I think there will be quite a significant number of Conservatives who are unhappy.”

He said that the position of Mr Johnson, who he pointedly described as the “biggest figure in UK politics”, would be “fundamental”.

However his fellow arch-Brexiteer, Steve Baker, now Northern Ireland Office minister, gave Mr Sunak his support.

Leaving No 10, he said: “I can only say this: that the Prime Minister is on the cusp of securing a really fantastic result for everyone involved.”