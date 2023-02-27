The Scottish Government's Finance and Economy Secretary appealed for a change in government tact as she warned her “track record” on delivery sets her above her rivals vying to become the next first minister and SNP leader.

Ms Forbes, speaking at the Cairngorms Brewery in Aviemore, insisted that Scotland needs “competent leaders” who are able to “execute and deliver” on plans, as she hinted that has not always been the case under the current leadership of Ms Sturgeon.

At last week’s First Minister’s Questions, Douglas Ross attacked Humza Yousaf for his record on the NHS as Health Secretary – suggesting the “continuity” leadership candidate has a competence issue.

Ms Forbes said: “Ultimately this election is about who has the best plan to take Scotland onto better days.

“But the ideas in and of themselves are not all we need. We also need competent leaders who can actually execute and deliver those good ideas.

“Continuity will not cut it. What we need is change. We need action, and we need delivery. We don't just need conversations and discussions.”

Ms Forbes insisted that “turbocharging Scotland's economy”, is crucial in “underpinning all of our actions” to tackle poverty and ensuring public services are sustainable.

She added: “Underpinning all of that is the need to have a growing and prosperous economy.”

Asked by journalists about the competence of the three leadership candidates, Ms Forbes said: “I think I do have the competence to inspire confidence in not just SNP members, but also across Scotland.

“Ultimately, if we are to win independence, we need to persuade people who don't currently support independence at the merits of independence, and that they want to see a competent leader with a track record of delivery.

“They don't want conversations. They don't want continuity. They want change.”

Asked if she had the competence that her rivals did not, Ms Forbes said that her “track record speaks for itself”.

She added: “I certainly have been responsible for managing Scotland's economy and budget over Covid and into the cost of living.

“I think I have the respect and the experience to ensure that we do put sustainable economic growth front and centre of our plans.”