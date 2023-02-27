Kate Forbes has distanced herself from the SNP treating the next general election as a de-facto referendum on independence but insisted the next Westminster poll would remain a “key focus” if she becomes first minister.
Ms Forbes, one of three candidates competing to become the next SNP leader and first minister, stressed that the independence campaign will be a key part of her party leadership pitch to SNP members.
She confirmed that on day one of her taking the top job, she would set up a “party-based campaign mechanism” that would make the renewed case for Scotland leaving the United Kingdom as she looks to appeal to undecided voters to back the Yes campaign.
Speaking to The Herald, Ms Forbes said: “I do think that the next Westminster election needs to be a key focus.
“But I propose on day one of being first minister, to establish a proper party-based campaign mechanism to get out there to make the case with significant focus on increasing our support at the next Westminster election, support for independence.
“And that would be my approach, rather than calling it a de facto referendum.”
Asked whether she was convinced by Nicola Sturgeon’s strategy to use the next election as a de facto independence referendum after the Scottish Government’s Supreme Court defeat, Ms Forbes said: “I think independence does need to be front and centre of that election.
“I wouldn't call it a de facto referendum, but I think we need to put independence front and centre of that election and use that election as a means of putting pressure on the UK Government.”
Asked if there was a strategy open to the SNP that was realistic about bringing about independence, Ms Forbes said: “Yes.”
But she was unable to suggest an alternative route, other than a de facto referendum.
Ms Forbes added: “So I think independence will be achieved, but we have to ensure that we are reaching out and persuading people who don't currently support independence of the merits of independence.
“And that requires a clear approach to campaigning.
“So starting on day one, with a campaign team, it requires us to demonstrate economic competence, both in terms of how we govern right now, but also in terms of that future prospect.
“I think independence will happen.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel