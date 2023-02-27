Ms Forbes, one of three candidates competing to become the next SNP leader and first minister, stressed that the independence campaign will be a key part of her party leadership pitch to SNP members.

She confirmed that on day one of her taking the top job, she would set up a “party-based campaign mechanism” that would make the renewed case for Scotland leaving the United Kingdom as she looks to appeal to undecided voters to back the Yes campaign.

Speaking to The Herald, Ms Forbes said: “I do think that the next Westminster election needs to be a key focus.

“But I propose on day one of being first minister, to establish a proper party-based campaign mechanism to get out there to make the case with significant focus on increasing our support at the next Westminster election, support for independence.

“And that would be my approach, rather than calling it a de facto referendum.”

Asked whether she was convinced by Nicola Sturgeon’s strategy to use the next election as a de facto independence referendum after the Scottish Government’s Supreme Court defeat, Ms Forbes said: “I think independence does need to be front and centre of that election.

“I wouldn't call it a de facto referendum, but I think we need to put independence front and centre of that election and use that election as a means of putting pressure on the UK Government.”

Asked if there was a strategy open to the SNP that was realistic about bringing about independence, Ms Forbes said: “Yes.”

But she was unable to suggest an alternative route, other than a de facto referendum.

Ms Forbes added: “So I think independence will be achieved, but we have to ensure that we are reaching out and persuading people who don't currently support independence of the merits of independence.

“And that requires a clear approach to campaigning.

“So starting on day one, with a campaign team, it requires us to demonstrate economic competence, both in terms of how we govern right now, but also in terms of that future prospect.

“I think independence will happen.”