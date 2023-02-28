Isla Bryson was convicted last month of raping one women in Clydebank in 2016 and another in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019.

The 31-year-old committed the offences while known as Adam Graham.

Bryson only began identifying as a woman after being charged and has not legally changed gender, although they are taking hormones and requesting surgery.

Following the conviction, one victim said she was sure the accused was "faking it" and had chosen to change gender as "an easy way out."

Bryson's estranged wife also reportedly stated it was a "sham for attention".

They were housed in Cornton Vale, Scotland’s only female prison before being moved to Barlinnie following an outcry.

The backlash led to a change in policy with all newly convicted or remanded transgender prisoners now being initially kept in an "establishment commensurate with their birth gender" regardless of their crime or their legal gender.

Previously, the SPS gender identity and gender reassignment policy for those in custody - developed over a seven-year period in close collaboration with the Scottish Trans Alliance - allows prisoners to be accommodated on the basis of self-declared gender identity, subject to a case-by-case assessment.