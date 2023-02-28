Angus MacDonald, Liberal Democrat councillor for Lochaber, said Ms Forbes would understand the concerns people living in the Highlands and Islands have over the roads, ferries and the "length of time it takes on a train to get to the cities."

The Scottish Government has admitted it will miss its target for dualling the A9, despite a recent surge in fatal accidents along the road.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth was accused of "betrayal" after telling MSPs the aim of dualling the road between Perth and Inverness by 2025 had become “simply unachievable”.

Mr MacDonald, who 'gifted' Fort William its first cinema in 15 years said her aim to focus on Scotland's economic revival was sensible given that "Scotland’s economic underperformance versus that of the rest of the UK is costing us £750 million in missing tax take per year".

It comes as Kate Forbes questioned her cabinet colleague Humza Yousaf's ability to lead the SNP, saying a "competent" figure is required to be the next first minister.

She said the election was ultimately about "who has the best plan to take Scotland on to better days."

Her comments came during a re-launch of her campaign after a disastrous start which has seen supporters abandon her following her remarks about gay marriage and sex before marriage.

Cllr MacDonald said he was surprised that her "ardent Christian" views had come as a surprise.

He said: "Forbes is a Highlander, intelligent, and vitally for us likely to understand our desperate call for infrastructure spend to be directed here.

"She will understand the concerns we have with the roads, the ferries and the length of time it takes on the train to get to the cities.

"If I were her I would have wanted to avoid the job for a term, the SNP alliance with the Greens will be a nightmare for her.

"She is not supportive of the Trans legislation, she understands the need to keep our oil and gas sector going meanwhile, knows that our roads need major investment and will find the Greens' belief in zero economic growth impossible.

"Her inbox will be full of challenges including Scotland’s struggling NHS, underperforming education sector and the Calmac ferry debacle.

He added: "Her moral stance is costing her dear, although surely everyone knew of her ardent Christianity before now?

"Almost all the SNP Ministers have lined up behind Yousaf, including Ian Blackford a fellow Free Church member, and Maree Todd, former MSP for the Highlands and Islands which could be awkward as Todd shares a Dingwall office with Forbes."

Cllr MacDonald has vowed to return Charles Kennedy's long-held constituency seat to the Liberal Democrats after being selected to contest the Ross, Skye and Lochaber seat in next year's expected general election.

He said his frustration over the "neglect" of the north west Highlands by both the Scottish and UK governments had motivated him to fight for the seat, which has been held by former Westminister leader Ian Blackford since 2015.

He claimed tens of billions of pounds had been spent in the Central Belt on new hospitals, motorways and projects including the Edinburgh trams while, “all we have got are two Calmac ferries, years behind schedule at triple the estimated price.

Cllr MacDonald said that despite ahead in the opinion polls, he believes Humza Yousaf will win the leadership race. Yousaf is seen as the favoured candidate of the SNP establishment, including Nicola Sturgeon.

He said: "Kate Forbes would get my vote to help us in the Highlands, but I fear that Humza Yousaf, our former Transport Minister and current Health Secretary will get the job.

"As First Minister might he show more interest in dualling the A9, improving the A82 and A96 and sorting out Calmac, not to mention the catastrophe that is our NHS than when he oversaw those departments? I doubt it."

"However if she wins it seems the Green party will withdraw from their alliance, and how can the other SNP Ministers step in behind her after what they have said. If she loses, surely she will resign and a by-election called.

"All difficult scenarios."