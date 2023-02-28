Labour accused them of trying to avoid "proper scrutiny", while the Tories described it as a "cowardly and paranoid media blackout."

Party bosses said they had decided to keep the public out of the contest to find a new first minister as members needed "a safe space for members to ask questions of the three candidates”.

A spokesman for the SNP's National Executive Committee said: “SNP members are the lifeblood of our party and our movement.

"It is the members who will be voting for the next leader of the party, so the SNP NEC has designed the party hustings as a safe space for members to ask questions of the three candidates.”

While broadcasters and photographers will be able to get an "establishment shot of the leadership contestants inside the hustings halls prior to the debate starting", journalists will only be able to "gather reaction from outside the hustings hall".

Presumably, that means that as well as not being reported on by journalists, the events will not be streamed or broadcast either.

Nine hustings have been organised across Scotland, with the first due to take place in Cumbernauld tomorrow night.

During last summer's Conservative leadership contest, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss took part in 12 hustings across the country, all of which were streamed online.

Scottish Tory Chairman Craig Hoy was scathing of what he described as the SNP's cowardice.

He said: “The SNP are desperate for their internal civil war to be conducted in private, rather than airing their dirty linen in public, which explains this cowardly and paranoid media blackout.

“This is nothing short of a disgrace when a new SNP leader – and ultimately first minister – will be in place in just a few weeks’ time.

“The party have adopted a ‘nothing to see here’ attitude, when the public ultimately want to see the three candidates to replace Nicola Sturgeon properly scrutinised on their plans for Scotland.

“The SNP are famed for their lack of transparency but this really takes the biscuit. They have laughably said by excluding the media that these events will be a safe space for members. What do they think the media are going to do to them?

“This is a misguided decision that the SNP should rethink urgently.”

Labour's Ian Murray has written to SNP Chief Executive Peter Murrell calling for a rethink.

His letter said: "The Scottish people do not have a vote in this contest to choose the next first minister, but it is vital that proper scrutiny takes place in a transparent contest."

He asked Mr Murrell to open the doors to journalists to "allow proper scrutiny of candidates."

"It is completely unacceptable that such an important contest can be conducted in secrecy with the people of Scotland given no say whatsoever in choosing their next leader.

"The next First Minister of Scotland, whoever it may be, should not be chosen behind closed doors, too scared to face the scrutiny of the public.

"The people of Scotland deserve better."

The Herald has approached the campaign teams of all three candidates.