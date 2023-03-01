Scheme administrator Circularity Scotland welcomed the news the vast majority of producers have now registered online for the Scottish Government policy.

Sepa, the scheme’s regulator, has confirmed registration will remain open to enable all producers to sign up in time for the launch of the DRS on 16 August.

Circularity Scotland confirmed that by midnight on 28 February, producers responsible for more than 2bn recyclable drinks containers had registered for the scheme, representing more than 95% of the total volume of products sold in Scotland each year.

More than 650 large, small and medium-sized producers have signed up to the scheme.

Products from a range of sectors including global soft drinks, craft brewers, wine importers and distilleries have been registered with the scheme. By 28 February, 26,000 products had been registered, illustrating the scale of the scheme and the choice that will exist for consumers.

Circularity Scotland chief executive, David Harris, said: “This is a fantastic start and a real landmark for the Deposit Return Scheme, which is set to deliver ground-breaking environmental benefits to Scotland.

“I would like to warmly welcome and thank all those producers who have registered for the scheme and emphasise that our team of experts are on hand to continue supporting registration.

“We’ve never underestimated the challenge of delivering a scheme which requires the support of so many Scottish businesses. They will all be helping us to reach the goal of recycling billions of PET plastic, glass and metal drinks containers a year. We’re now well on the way to achieving that vital ambition.

“I would encourage those producers who have begun their registration to complete it as soon as possible and can assure those producers who have yet to sign up, that we have people on hand to support them through the process.”