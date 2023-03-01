The three candidates seeking to replace Nicola Sturgeon will go head-to-head in the first of several planned hustings tonight.
Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf will face off in Cumbernauld in the race to become SNP leader and first minister of Scotland.
Here is everything you need to know about how you can watch the event.
Where is the first hustings and what time does it start?
Targeting central Scotland SNP members, the first hosting will take place in Cumbernauld Theatre at Lanternhouse.
The venue can accommodate 272 people and the event will be chaired by national women's convener Julia Stachurska.
It will start at 7pm and is due to finish by 9pm.
The event previously drew criticisms from the candidates themselves after all media were banned from attending but the party has since confirmed it is “working with media outlets” who have asked to view the proceedings.
READ MORE: SNP U-turns on decision to bar media from leadership hustings
How can I watch the hustings?
The SNP have confirmed the head-to-head will be viewable on the party's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
If you cannot tune in but still want to follow what is happening, The Herald will be bringing live coverage on our website throughout the evening.
How many hustings are left and where are they?
March 3: Glenrothes, 6.30pm - 8.30pm
March 4: Inverness, 1pm - 3pm
March 5: Online zoom event, 1pm - 3pm
March 6: Dumfries, 7pm - 9pm
March 8: Johnstone, 7pm - 9pm
March 10: Edinburgh, 6.30pm - 8.30pm
March 11: Glasgow, 1pm - 3pm
March 12: Aberdeen, 1pm - 3pm
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here