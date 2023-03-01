Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf will face off in Cumbernauld in the race to become SNP leader and first minister of Scotland.

Here is everything you need to know about how you can watch the event.

Where is the first hustings and what time does it start?

Targeting central Scotland SNP members, the first hosting will take place in Cumbernauld Theatre at Lanternhouse.

The venue can accommodate 272 people and the event will be chaired by national women's convener Julia Stachurska.

It will start at 7pm and is due to finish by 9pm.

The event previously drew criticisms from the candidates themselves after all media were banned from attending but the party has since confirmed it is “working with media outlets” who have asked to view the proceedings.

How can I watch the hustings?

The SNP have confirmed the head-to-head will be viewable on the party's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

If you cannot tune in but still want to follow what is happening, The Herald will be bringing live coverage on our website throughout the evening.

How many hustings are left and where are they?

March 3: Glenrothes, 6.30pm - 8.30pm

March 4: Inverness, 1pm - 3pm

March 5: Online zoom event, 1pm - 3pm

March 6: Dumfries, 7pm - 9pm

March 8: Johnstone, 7pm - 9pm

March 10: Edinburgh, 6.30pm - 8.30pm

March 11: Glasgow, 1pm - 3pm

March 12: Aberdeen, 1pm - 3pm