This will see one walkout affecting all schools, another targeting only primaries and a third angled at secondary schools across every local authority.

It is in addition to action earlier in March which is targeting specific constituencies between March 7 and 9.

Here is when each council is anticipating industrial action from the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS).

This article will be updated as councils confirm school closures.

READ MORE: Scottish government brands Hampden pyro 'unacceptable' and makes police powers pledge

ABERDEEN CITY

The first strike action in Aberdeen will impact primary schools on Friday, March 24, followed by industrial action across all schools on Monday, March 27.

Teachers are also planning to walk out on Tuesday, March 28 across the local authority's secondary schools, the EIS confirmed.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

ABERDEENSHIRE

Primary teachers will kick off the rolling industrial action in Aberdeenshire on March 22, with all schools to be affected the following day.

On Friday, March 24, secondary school teachers will walk out.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

ANGUS

Angus is expected to see school strikes between March 13 and 15. The rolling industrial action will first affect secondary schools on Monday, March 13, followed by an all-schools strike date on Tuesday and a primary school strike on March 15.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

ARGYLL AND BUTE

Primary school teachers will walk out first on Friday, March 17, with strikes continuing the following week.

All schools are expected to be impacted on Monday, March 20 followed by a walkout among secondary school teachers on Tuesday, March 21.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

CITY OF EDINBURGH

Primary school teachers are to walk out on March 16, followed by strike action across all schools on the following day.

Secondary school teachers are due to walk out on March 20.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

CLACKMANNANSHIRE

The primary school strike date has been set for Friday, March 24 for Clackmannanshire, with a strike date across all schools, expected for the following Monday (March 27).

Secondary school teachers are due to walk out on March 28.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

COMHAIRLE NAN EILEAN SIAR

Primary teachers will kick off the rolling industrial action in the Western Isles on Tuesday, March 28, with all schools to be affected the following day.

The final date is set for March 30 when secondary schools are expected to be impacted.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY*

One ward of the local authority will be hit by continuing strikes targeting specific constituencies. This could see teachers walk out in schools across the Mid Galloway & Wigtown West ward between March 7 and 9.

The additional action is targeting the ward of councillor Katie Hagmann, the resources spokeswoman for local authority body Cosla.

The rolling strikes will begin on March 29 with primary schools. Industrial action across all schools will follow on March 30 and among secondary school teachers on March 31.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

DUNDEE CITY

Primary teachers will kick off the rolling industrial action in Dundee on Friday, March 17, with all schools to be affected the following Monday, March 20.

On Tuesday, March 21, secondary school teachers will walk out.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

EAST AYRSHIRE

Secondary schools will be the first to be targeted in the rolling strike action in East Ayrshire on March 14.

The following day (March 15) all schools will see walkouts and primary school industrial action is set for March 16.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

EAST DUNBARTONSHIRE*

Before the rolling strike action, the part of Clydebank and Milngavie constituency that lies within the East Dunbartonshire Council will see targeted action.

The area, which is covered by the Scottish Green education spokesman Ross Greer, will see strikes between March 7-9.

The council has already confirmed that the following schools will be closed for the three days:

Bearsden Academy, Douglas Academy, Baljaffray Primary, Castlehill Primary, Mosshead Primary, St Nicholas Primary, Clober Primary, Craigdhu Primary and Milngavie Primary.

Early Years Centres will not be affected during this targeted action.

In the rolling action, primary school teachers are to walk out on April 18, followed by strike action across all schools on the following day (April 19).

On Friday, April 20, secondary school teachers will walk out.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

EAST LOTHIAN

East Lothian primary school could be affected by strikes on Wednesday, March 15.

Secondary school teachers will walk out on Thursday, March 16 and all schools will be targeted by strike action on Friday, March 17.

The council has said it will confirm closure details later this month.

EAST RENFREWSHIRE

The local authority will see rolling strike action for three days from Wednesday, March 19.

Primary schools will be impacted first (March 29), followed by walkouts across all schools (March 30), and a secondary school strike on March 31.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

FALKIRK

Primary school teachers are to walk out on March 20, followed by strike action across all schools on the following day (March 21).

Secondary school teachers are due to walk out on March 22.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

FIFE

Schools in Dunfermline, covered by education secretary Shirley-Anne Sommerville, will see further targeted action between March 7-9.

The following primary schools will be shut across the three days: Bellyeoman Primary School, Blairhall Primary School (and associated nursery), Cairneyhill Primary School (and associated nursery), Canmore Primary School, Carnegie Primary School, Carnock Primary School, Commercial Primary School, Crossford Primary School (and associated nursery), Culross Primary School, Duloch Primary School, Holy Name R C Primary School, Inzievar Primary School, Limekilns Primary School, Lynburn Primary School, Masterton Primary School, McLean Primary School, Milesmark Primary School, Pitreavie Primary School, Pittencrieff Primary School, Saline Primary School, St Leonard's Primary School, St Margaret's Primary School (and associated nursery), St Serf's R C Primary School, Torryburn Primary School, Touch Primary School (and associated nursery), Townhill Primary School (and associated nursery), Tulliallan Primary School (and associated nursery).

Four secondary schools will also be forced to close to all pupils - these are: Dunfermline Hish School, Queen Anne High School, St Columba's R C High School and Woodmill High School.

Rolling strikes across all schools in the local authorities will take place the following month.

A strike date targeting all schools is scheduled for April 17, followed by a walkout in secondary schools on April 18 and in primary schools on April 19.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

GLASGOW CITY

Nicola Sturgeon's constituency, Glasgow Southside, will once again be singled out in targeted action between March 7-9.

The local authority said that families would be informed directly regarding these closures.

The rolling strikes are not expected to start until the following month, starting with secondary schools on April 19.

All Glasgow schools will be targeted on April 20, followed by industrial action aimed at primary schools on April 21.

HIGHLANDS

The first strike action in the Highlands will impact secondary schools on Tuesday, March 14, followed by industrial action across all schools on Wednesday, March 15.

Teachers are also planning to walk out on Thursday, March 16 across the local authority's primary schools, the EIS confirmed.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

INVERCLYDE

Primary school teachers are to walk out on April 18, followed by strike action across all schools on the following day.

Secondary school teachers are due to walk out on April 20.

MIDLOTHIAN

Primary teachers will kick off the rolling industrial action in Midlothian on Monday, March 27, with all schools to be affected the following day, March 28.

On Tuesday, March 29, secondary school teachers will walk out.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

MORAY

The EIS confirmed Moray will see strike action across primary schools on March 27, across all schools on March 28 and in secondary schools on March 29.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

NORTH AYRSHIRE

Primary school teachers are to walk out on March 15, followed by strike action across all schools on the following day (March 16).

Secondary school teachers are due to walk out on March 17.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

READ MORE: Children to miss school as teachers across Scotland strike over pay

NORTH LANARKSHIRE

The primary school strike date has been set for Monday, March 27 for Clackmannanshire, with a strike date across all schools on Tuesday, March 28.

Secondary school teachers are due to walk out on March 29.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

ORKNEY ISLANDS

Orkney primary school could be affected by strikes on Tuesday, March 21.

Secondary school teachers will walk out on Thursday, March 23 and all schools will be targeted by strike action on Wednesday, March 22.

PERTH AND KINROSS

Perthshire North schools, the constituency of John Swinney, will be singled out in targeted action between March 7-9.

During these three days, the following primary schools will close: Abernyte, Alyth, Auchtergaven, Balbeggie, Balhousie, Blair Atholl, Burrelton, Collace, Coupar Angus, Errol, Grandtully, Guildtown, Inchture, Invergowrie, Kenmore, Kettins, Kinnoull, Kirkmichael, Logierait, Longforgan, Luncarty, Meigle, Murthly, Newhill, North Muirton, Rattray, Robert Douglas Memorial, Royal School of Dunkeld, St Madoes, St Stephen's RC, Stanley.

These through schools will also close: Breadalbane (whole school), Pitlochry High School (whole school) and St John's RC (whole school).

The three-day closures will also affect Berta Park, Blairgowrie and Perth Grammer secondary schools.

The rolling strikes are not expected to start until the following month, starting with secondary schools on April 19.

All Perth and Kinross schools will be targeted on April 20, followed by industrial action aimed at primary schools on April 21.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

RENFREWSHIRE

Primary school teachers are to walk out on March 20, followed by strike action across all schools on the following day (Tuesday, March 21).

Secondary school teachers are due to walk out on March 22.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

SCOTTISH BORDERS

The local authority will see rolling strike action for three days from Tuesday, March 21.

Primary schools will be impacted first (March 21), followed by walkouts across all schools (March 22), and a secondary school strike on March 23.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

SHETLAND ISLANDS

The rolling industrial action will impact Shetland from March 23, with primary teachers walking out first.

All schools will be targeted on March 24 and secondary schools will see strike action on March 27.

SOUTH AYRSHIRE

The first strike action in South Ayrshire will impact secondary schools on Thursday, March 16, followed by industrial action across all schools on March 17

Finally, teachers are also planning to walk out on March 20 across the local authority's primary schools.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

SOUTH LANARKSHIRE

Primary teachers will kick off the rolling industrial action in South Lanarkshire on Tuesday, March 28, with all schools to be affected Wednesday, March 29.

On Thursday, March 30, secondary school teachers will walk out.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

STIRLING

Primary school teachers will join strikes on March 22, followed by strike action across all schools on the following day.

Secondary school teachers are due to walk out on March 24.

The council has been asked about closure plans.

WEST DUNBARTONSHIRE

West Dunbartonshire primary school are to be affected by strikes on Monday, March 13.

Secondary school teachers will walk out on Tuesday, March 14 and all schools will be targeted by strike action on Wednesday, March 15.

The council has been asked about its closure plans.

WEST LOTHIAN

The local authority will see rolling strike action for three days from Thursday, March 23.

Primary schools will be impacted first (March 23), followed by walkouts across all schools (March 24), and a secondary school strike on March 27.

The council has been asked about closure plans.