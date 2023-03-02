Humza Yousaf has warned his SNP leadership rivals not to ”create shortcuts that don’t exist” after Ash Regan pledged a new Scottish currency would be ready ”within months” of independence.
The Health Secretary ripped apart Ms Regan’s suggestion on currency, insisting that it “lacks credibility”.
Ms Regan had said an independent Scotland could set up its own currency within months of leaving the UK.
She told ITV Border that if she became first minister, she would start work on infrastructure which would “let us move to a Scottish currency within months of becoming independent”.
When she released a paper on independence last year, Nicola Sturgeon said it would be “irresponsible” to set a timetable for the move to a new currency.
She said an independent Scotland would continue to use sterling for a period after independence, moving to a Scottish currency when economic conditions are right.
Mr Yousaf was asked about Ms Regan’s claim as he visited the Mayfield and East Housing Development Trust on Thursday.
He said: “I just think that lacks credibility.
“I’ve seen some suggestions that you could create a central bank – we don’t have the power to do so.
“It’s really for Ash to put forward her proposals. But I think when we’re trying to convince people of the case for independence, we’ve got to put forward credible plans because that is the only way people will come towards our cause.
“If we begin to try to create shortcuts that don’t exist, circumvent legal processes, then I think people will far from supporting us – support will decline.”
Kate Forbes, who is also running to replace Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader and First Minister, has said she supports the currency plans set out by the current Scottish Government.
