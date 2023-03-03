PARLIAMENT'S sleaze watchdog has called for Labour MP Neil Coyle to be suspended from the House of Commons for five days after breaching rules on bullying and harassment.
The Independent Expert Panel, commissioned after the complaints to Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme, recommended the suspension after the “foul-mouthed and drunken abuse” of another MP’s assistant and the "bullying and harassment" of Henry Dyer, a journalist of British-Chinese heritage using “abusive language with racial overtones."
Both incidents occurred in the Strangers’ Bar in the Commons.
The MP, who now sits as an independent after being suspended from Labour last year, said he has now given up alcohol as a result.
Making a statement in the chamber, Mr Coyle said: “I want to say how sorry I am for the upset and offence my behaviour caused last year.
“I wish to specifically apologise to the two complainants who were subject to my drunk and offensive behaviour and attitude.
“I cannot apologise enough for the harm and upset caused, and I’m ashamed of my conduct frankly. It should not have happened.”
The MP went on: “I also wish to thank the two complainants for their bravery. I don’t doubt that it was not easy to submit complaints.
"Their courage has ensured standards have been upheld through an independent process I was proud to support being established and one that exists to tackle the problematic behaviour I sadly exhibited last year.
“It’s right and proper that I’ve been held to account, sanctioned accordingly and I take my punishment on the chin.
“I fully accept my failings and again express my sincere apologies. I will use the time suspended to reflect on self-improvement and have already undergone some training, including on tackling unconscious bias – which I recommend to all members and their teams."
Mr Coyle finished his statement promising to "be a stronger ally for the east and south east Asian community to prove my apology to the journalist who had the courage to complain, to my constituents who too often see the downplaying of the discrimination and hate crime they experience, and to my own family who I have let down."
He added: “Two of my brothers have Chinese wives and I have two Chinese nieces and a nephew. I also need to show them this was an aberration and ensure they can, once again, be proud of me.”
According to reports, Labour has not yet made a decision on whether they will return the whip to Mr Coyle.
