All three candidates went head-to-head in Cumbernauld on Wednesday night in the first of nine hustings.

Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes put the focus on independence after the party made a U-turn on plans to keep the event private following a row over media access.

What time does tonight’s hustings start?

Tonight’s hustings will take place between 6.30 and 8.30 from the Rothes Hall in Glenrothes.

READ MORE: Blackford accuses Salmond of 'trying to stir the pot' in SNP contest

Each hustings is taking place in a different region of Scotland with this one representing Mid Scotland and Fife.

How can I watch the hustings?

After the party’s National Executive Committee initially said the event would be completely closed to everyone apart from members, it was then announced that the hustings would be available via livestream.

Anyone wishing to watch can do so via the party’s Facebook, Twitter or YouTube channel.

When are the TV debates?

As well as the nine hustings, there are also various TV debates scheduled to take place.

Broadcasters Channel 4, STV and the BBC are all scheduled to host. STV will go first, with the candidates taking part in a live debate on March 7.