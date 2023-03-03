Humza Yousaf has set out “demanding the power to hold our referendum on our terms and repealing section 35” of the Scotland Act as his key independence strategy for the next general election.
The Health Secretary, who is vying to become the next first minister of Scotland, said he will call on Tory ministers to repeal part of the Scotland Act that allows the UK Government to block Holyrood legislation if it fears it could impact UK-wide laws.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has used the power for the first time in the history of devolution to halt the gender recognition reforms from becoming law in Scotland.
But Mr Yousaf has insisted he would demand that power is taken away from UK ministers, as well as mirroring his leadership rival Kate Forbes, by calling for powers to be transferred for Holyrood to hold a referendum on independence.
Mr Yousaf also hit out at Ms Forbes and Ash Regan for threatening to “cave in” to the UK Government over the gender recognition reforms, legislation the two leadership candidates disagree with, in contrast to the Health Secretary.
Setting out his independence strategy in Arbroath, Mr Yousaf said it was “inconceivable that we would take a step backwards and concede any democratic progress we have made”, adding that he “will oppose any power-grab by Westminster – on any issue”.
In an apparent dig at his rivals, Mr Yousaf added: “Even if it was an issue I fundamentally disagreed with, I would be the first one standing up to defend our Parliament from a Westminster veto over our democratic institutions.
“Anyone running for first minister must be able to say that they will defend the democratic will of the Scottish Parliament at all times.”
Asked by The Herald if it was proportionate to repeal part of the Scotland Act due to claims it has been misused once, Mr Yousaf pointed to the UK Government overriding the Sewel connection which states devolved nations should approve UK legislation in devolved areas.
He said: “So we know that this is the thin end of the wedge.
“Once they use section 35 once, and especially if we don't stand up against a power grab, then they will do it time and time and time.”
Asked whether he will still fight the section 35 order in court if he becomes first minister, Mr Yousaf insisted there was “no shadow of a doubt” that he would, adding “no ifs, no buts and maybes”.
He added: “If we cave in, the message and the signal that gives the UK Government is they can do it time and time again.
“So even if it was legislation I disagreed with, I'd be the first one demanding that we fight section 35.”
Pressed over whether his rivals should be pushing back more against the use of section 35, Mr Yousaf said: “It’s for them to determine their own policy.
“I'm telling you my policy is that I don't know of anybody who believes in defending the democratic will of the Scottish Parliament, the democratic voice of the Scottish people can do anything other than stand up against section 35.”
He insisted the need was to repeal “this overall catch-all power effectively for the UK Government to come in and veto legislation”.
My Yousaf said that if he becomes the next first minister, he will in his first week in office “begin the establishment of regional assemblies to empower our membership to determine our path to independence”.
He added: “The leadership will then act upon the collective mandate of our membership.”
But Mr Yousaf insisted that “every single election we fight, including the next general election must be fought on the issue of independence”.
He added that “Scotland will be independent when we secure a sustained majority for independence” adding that “when that happens it will be politically impossible to ignore independence”.
But he admitted that “it's obvious now we don't have the sustained majority support for independence”.
