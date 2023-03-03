Humza Yousaf has claimed that candidates vying to become the next first minister should have “leeway” to call out SNP policy they disagree with – but hit out at rivals for “trashing the record” of the Scottish Government.
The Health Secretary is battling with Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and former community safety minister Ash Regan to replace Nicola Sturgeon.
All three candidates have criticised the Scottish Government’s deposit return scheme this week, with Ms Forbes claiming it will cause “economic carnage” for businesses.
Meanwhile, Whereas Ms Regan resigned from the government in her opposition to the gender recognition reforms, Mr Forbes remains Finance Secretary despite her opposition to the legislation. Ms Forbes did not vote on the legislation as he was away on maternity leave at the time.
Asked about ministers being able to criticise Scottish Government policy, Mr Yousaf said “collective responsibility is incredibly important in government” adding that “government can't act without maintaining that collective responsibility”.
But he added: “What I would say there's always going to be leeway in an election contest.
“We've got to accept that people are able to put forward differences in terms of policy positions.
“What I would say is it's really important that the SNP candidates in this election, I think, we should stand proudly on the record of this government.”
Mr Yousaf added: “I don't think we should be trashing the record of the government because it's the record that has managed to get us incredibly unprecedented levels of support election after election.”
Asked if Ms Forbes should resign over her opposition to the gender recognition reforms, Mr Yousaf said it was not appropriate for her to stand down.
He said: “We are in the midst of a leadership contest and people have to state their opinions and a whole variety of matters.
“So I don't think it's necessary for Kate to have to resign her position as Finance Secretary - she's in a leadership contest.
“She's given her views about a whole range of issues.”
Mr Yousaf added: “For me, I think it's right that we give candidates a space to be able to speak about what policies they are going to bring forward – if there's a slight change in direction for example, they want to take the party on.
“For me, I believe in the progressive agenda of our government and I believe in the progressive policies that be brought forward.”
