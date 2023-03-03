The Health Secretary is battling with Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and former community safety minister Ash Regan to replace Nicola Sturgeon.

All three candidates have criticised the Scottish Government’s deposit return scheme this week, with Ms Forbes claiming it will cause “economic carnage” for businesses.

Read more: Kate Forbes: I would have voted against equal marriage

Meanwhile, Whereas Ms Regan resigned from the government in her opposition to the gender recognition reforms, Mr Forbes remains Finance Secretary despite her opposition to the legislation. Ms Forbes did not vote on the legislation as he was away on maternity leave at the time.

Asked about ministers being able to criticise Scottish Government policy, Mr Yousaf said “collective responsibility is incredibly important in government” adding that “government can't act without maintaining that collective responsibility”.

Read more: Kate Forbes: SNP must stop anti-business attitude amid DRS 'carnage'

But he added: “What I would say there's always going to be leeway in an election contest.

“We've got to accept that people are able to put forward differences in terms of policy positions.

“What I would say is it's really important that the SNP candidates in this election, I think, we should stand proudly on the record of this government.”

Mr Yousaf added: “I don't think we should be trashing the record of the government because it's the record that has managed to get us incredibly unprecedented levels of support election after election.”

Asked if Ms Forbes should resign over her opposition to the gender recognition reforms, Mr Yousaf said it was not appropriate for her to stand down.

He said: “We are in the midst of a leadership contest and people have to state their opinions and a whole variety of matters.

Read more: Humza Yousaf would demand UK repeals Section 35 if he becomes FM

“So I don't think it's necessary for Kate to have to resign her position as Finance Secretary - she's in a leadership contest.

“She's given her views about a whole range of issues.”

Mr Yousaf added: “For me, I think it's right that we give candidates a space to be able to speak about what policies they are going to bring forward – if there's a slight change in direction for example, they want to take the party on.

“For me, I believe in the progressive agenda of our government and I believe in the progressive policies that be brought forward.”