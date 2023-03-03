Aamer Anwar today revealed he put pressure on Mr Yousaf to intervene on behalf of the family of a mentally ill Scottish man sentenced to death in Pakistan for blasphemy.

Mr Yousaf has repeatedly said he missed the gay marriage vote because he was talking to the Pakistan Consul General in Glasgow about the case of pensioner Mohammad Asghar.

However, Mr Anwar's statement revealed he did not make his approach until weeks after Mr Yousaf had already set up his meeting with the consul, undermining Mr Yousaf’s excuse.

Mr Yousaf set up the meeting on 16 January 2014, two days after being told to be in parliament for the gay marriage vote on February 4.

Mr Asghar was not sentenced to death until a week later, on January 23.

The UK Foreign Office minister Baroness Warsi issued a statement about it the following day, saying: “We will be raising our concerns in the strongest possible terms with the Pakistani government."

After Mr Yousaf met the Pakistan Consul General on the same day as the marriage vote, he suggested on Twitter the meeting had been unavoidable, despite setting it up 19 days in advance, and cited Mr Asghar's case.

“Meeting Pakistan Consul discussing Scot on death row accused under Blasphemy Law not one could/want avoid,” he tweeted on February 5 when asked to explain his absence.

Mr Yousaf has been challenged by both Alex Salmond and former cabinet minister Alex Neil over his account of why he missed the vote, raising questions about his credibility in the SNP leadership race.

Although Mr Yousaf, then the minister for external affairs, backed the equal marriage bill’s general principles in November 2013, he was the only minister to miss its final stage vote.

Mr Neil, who is backing Kate Forbes for SNP leader, has claimed Mr Yousaf had set up the diary clash as “cover” in order to skip the vote, because of “pressure from the mosque”.

Because Mr Yousaf has suggested Ms Forbes's failure to support gay marriage makes her unsuitable to be SNP leader and first minister, his own action has seen him accused of hypocrisy.

In his statement today, Mr Anwar praises Mr Yousaf’s actions at the time on behalf of Mr Asghar and says the man’s daughter is also grateful.

But he also laid out a timeline indicating Mr Yousaf’s meeting with the consul general was not arranged with Mr Asghar in mind, although this may have become its unexpected focus.

Mr Anwar said: “Once Mr Asghar was sentenced to death in January 2014, the family recognised that it was a race against time and I was instructed to act by the family in February 2014, following the sentence of death being pronounced in a Pakistani court.

“Humza Yousaf’s role as International Minister came at a critical time in the life of Mohammed Asghar, with Humza being of Pakistani origin, it meant his ministerial role was crucial in raising the case with the Pakistani authorities.

“One of my first steps on behalf of the family was to place pressure on Humza Yousaf, the Scottish Government and others to intervene, whilst the family were highly critical of the FCO and UK Government who wanted them to remain silent.

“Humza Yousaf agreed to act after the family spoke out and indeed, he continued to meet with Pakistani officials including the Governor of Punjab in the weeks and months ahead.

"The matter was raised by the UK Prime Minister and the family were also met with the then first Minister Alex Salmond in October 2014.

“Over the last two weeks it has been suggested that supporting a man accused of blasphemy in Pakistan was an easier option for Mr Yousaf than turning up for a vote for same sex marriage, the reality is very different.

“The Asghar family welcomed Mr Yousaf’s support as a high-profile Muslim at a critical time, when others were too scared to speak out and use their influence.

“Humza knew that Mr Asghar’s life hung by a thread and that every passing minute increased the threat to his life.

“Jasmine Rana the daughter of Mohammed Asghar asked me to state that they have always appreciated the role that Humza Yousaf played, it was a critical role, and he was tireless in ensuring that her father Mr Asghar was finally able to return home in 2016 to Scotland, to be surrounded by his family and sadly he passed away in 2017. “

“Jasmine believes that but for Mr Yousaf’s involvement and support, she doubts her father would ever have died peacefully at home, for that her family will always be grateful.”

My Yousaf’s campaign has been asked to explain why he originally set up his meeting with the Consul General on the day of the marriage vote, given he did so before Mr Asghar was sentenced, before his family engaged Mr Anwar, and before Mr Anwar urged Mr Yousaf to intervene in the case.