Both the Scottish Government and Cosla have urged the unions to put the new deal to their members.

The next wave of strikes is due to start next week, with schools in the constituencies of Nicola Sturgeon, Deputy First Minister John Swinney and Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville all being targetted.

The first part of the employer's offer is a 7% increase at all pay points up to £80,000, backdated to 1 April 2022. Those earning more than £80,000 will receive a £5,600 flat rate uplift to their salary.

The second part will be a 5% hike to come in from 1 April 2023. Those on over £80,000 will receive a £4,000 uplift in their pay packet.

The final part will be a 2% increase with effect from 1 April 2024. For teachers earning above £80,000, this will be capped at £1,600 flat rate uplift to salary.

Cosla said that for the vast majority of teachers, this would equate to a 14.6% cumulative increase in salary.

The umbrella body's Resources Spokesperson Councillor Katie Hagmann said: “We have reached a position today whereby we sincerely hope our trade union partners can take this revised offer to their membership for a vote.

“Scotland’s Council Leaders fully value all of their workforce and recognise the invaluable contribution teachers make to the lives of our children and young people.

“Council Leaders across Scotland are having to take really challenging budget decisions, so the funding assurances received from the Scottish Government yesterday, have now made it possible to make this revised offer to the teaching trade unions today.

“Council Leaders are clear that it is in all of our interests, not least those of children, young people and families, to conclude the teachers’ pay negotiations as quickly as possible to bring back stability and certainty in our schools."

Ms Somerville said the deal was "fair, affordable, and sustainable for everyone involved."

She said the Scottish Government had found £320m to pay for the new offer.

“I hope that teaching unions will now give their members the opportunity to consider this new offer and to suspend the planned industrial action next week. This would minimise any further disruption to learning, particularly in the run up to the SQA exam diet.”

Earlier in the day, EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said the talks this week had "got us into a better space than we had been prior to that."

She told the BBC: "EIS negotiators, supported very strongly by the members who had been out on strike action this week made a very strong case for an improved offer to come forth and we are very hopeful that that is what ensues later on today."

Asked if the EIS would consider calling off next week's strikes ahead of time "as a sign of goodwill", the general secretary emphasised that a suitable offer needs to be tabled first.

"We have to have an offer in order for that to be possible," she said.

"We have been very clear with the Scottish Government and Cosla around that. We have been very clear about the timescales which our democratic processes require to operate."