I first joined the Scottish Conservatives when I was 21. A keen activist, I wanted to put my name forward for the 2015 General Election to prove that the voices of young women in Scotland mattered.

Looking back, I was naive to think that the divisions created by the 2014 Scottish independence referendum had been repaired. I wasn’t ready for the abuse that would follow when out on the doorstep or on social media. Fortunately, I had the support of my local Conservative association who convinced me to keep going. And I am grateful that they did.

Now, as an MSP and Deputy Leader of the Scottish Conservatives, it is tough to think about the abuse I have endured over the years. I have lost count of the number of times I have been called ‘Tory Scum’ and I have utilised the mute button on Twitter more times than I would care to admit. It is true what they say, you need to have thick skin to be a politician.

I face a new challenge now as a first-time mum, trying to juggle work and home life.

The Scottish Parliament does not lend itself well to being ‘family friendly’ and this was evident during the voting of the Gender Recognition Reform Bill. I chose to break my maternity leave to vote on the bill as I didn’t want to let women down.

But, given the size and scale of amendments tabled for the bill, parliament sat until the small hours of the morning. I don’t think I will ever forget holding Charlotte in one arm and voting with the other, while sitting at my desk on my laptop at home.

Proxy votes are now available for MSPs but, unfortunately, had not been introduced until I had returned to parliament. I am now hoping to work cross-party with other MSPs to make the Scottish Parliament attractive to young people- particularly young women- so they are supported if they choose to start a family.

I love my job and I do want to see more women standing for election. So, the responsibility lies on politicians currently elected to Holyrood to challenge the abuse that women politicians receive and to finally make the Scottish Parliament ‘family friendly’.

Meghan Gallacher MSP is the deputy leader of the Scottish Conservative Party.