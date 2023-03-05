There is one thing that unites every female MSP in the Scottish Parliament, no matter which party we represent.
Each and every one of us has been on the receiving end of abhorrent abuse, especially online where nasty individuals feel emboldened to launch bitter personal attacks, protected by the anonymity that social media provides.
My own Facebook and Twitter channels have been bombarded by disgusting abuse. There have been days where it seems all I am doing is blocking or muting people for throwing out some things that I'm sure they would never say in public.
But it can take a more sinister turn too. I have had menacing messages telling me they knew exactly where I was.
Police Scotland have had to get involved. Holyrood officials told me I should use different routes to go to work and shouldn't be out alone. Security teams have said to hold meetings in as public an area as possible.
None of it makes you feel safe or secure. It can be terrifying. At times, you wonder what possesses people to threaten another human being like this.
There is a level of criticism that you expect in politicians. We all understand it can be a rough game.
But when the messages turn violent, with threats to your safety, that's a totally different story.
It doesn't make female politicians want to keep doing the job and, which is really depressing, I'm sure it prevents many talented women from ever putting themselves forward.
In recent years, we've been lucky that more women are standing for election. But I fear that unless we do better as a society to stamp out this toxic undercurrent to politics, those positive and progressive moves towards 50-50 male-female representation will slide backwards.
Annie Wells is Scottish Conservative MSP for Glasgow
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel