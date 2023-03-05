Kate Forbes has pitched herself to SNP members as a “first minister for a new decade” as Nicola Sturgeon's Finance Secretary insisted she was the candidate for change.
The Highlands MSP is currently running against Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and former community safety minister Ash Regan in the race for SNP leadership and the keys to Bute House.
Continuity, Ms Forbes told the BBC’s Sunday Show, “won’t cut it”, in what could be seen as a veiled swipe at Mr Yousaf who has been described as offering more of the same – although the Health Secretary has rejected the label and said he would be his “own man”.
Read more: Ash Regan: Election 'gold standard' for Scottish independence
Ms Forbes added: “Keep doing the same things, you’re going to get the same results, and that’s why I think we need a fundamental shift."
Ms Forbes said she would seek to invest in small businesses, giving them “breathing space” to help grow the economy, but added competency in government could lead to increased support for Scottish independence.
“To do that, they need a leader with the competence and the experience of delivery,” she added.
Asked if she believed Ms Sturgeon and Alex Salmond were both viewed as competent, she said: “Absolutely, but we need a new leader for a new decade and that new leader needs to have a particular focus and experience and desire to eradicate poverty through economic prosperity.
Read more: Humza Yousaf pledges independence workshops and 'rebuttal service'
“We’re at a moment in time and I think I’m the leader who has that competence and that track record of delivery.”
When asked if her rival Mr Yousaf could have done a better job in managing the NHS, Ms Forbes refused to engage with the question, instead saying Scotland must “get serious about delivery”.
But Scottish Tory chairman Craig Hoy said Ms Forbes is “portraying herself as the outsider” but has been a senior minister in the Scottish Government since 2020, adding: “Kate Forbes can’t be the new broom, when her fingerprints are all over the SNP government’s failures.”
Scottish Labour deputy Jackie Baillie said the comments of the candidates on Sunday showed all three were “woeful options”, describing Ms Regan as “utterly obsessed with independence” and saying Ms Forbes was attempting to “distance herself from the SNP’s record of failure”.
Read more: SNP politicians drop Kate Forbes support after gay rights opposition
Ms Forbes also used her television appearance to blame the media for any continued focus on her views on social issues as she refused to get drawn further on her opposition to equal marriage.
She said that the continuing question she is receiving is "mostly because journalists want to keep going back to those problems”.
Ms Forbes added: "I’ve answered those questions comprehensively and I would appeal to people to recognise that in the last few years I have served all of Scotland’s people faithfully and that would be my commitment to going forward.”
Ms Forbes caused anger inside and outside the SNP after stating she would have voted against equal marriage and said having children outside of marriage was "wrong" in her opinion.
Asked how the LBGTQ+ community in Scotland could trust her to stand up for their rights, Ms Forbes said: “Underpinning my whole approach to politics is a belief in the inherent dignity of every human being.
“I recognise that you want to take the conversation back to the issues that I have comprehensively addressed.
"We are now into a debate and that debate is looking at a whole host of different issues that people care about."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel