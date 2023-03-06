The Finance Secretary has admitted that her government’s supply of affordable homes across Scotland is under “immense pressure”.

In order to address the concerns, the SNP leadership candidate wants to give local authorities new powers to implement a council tax surcharge on empty second homes.

Read more: Kate Forbes would be 'first minister for new decade'

The Highlands MSP also said that housing must be viewed as a necessary infrastructure in building a better Scotland, rather than a privilege outwith the reach of the majority.

Ms Forbes added that a secure, comfortable and low energy home needs to be accessible to all.

She said: “Affordable housing is under immense pressure in Scotland. Despite the SNP’s track record of building thousands of homes since 2007, many young families can’t afford a warm, safe home.

“This is particularly acute in rural and remote parts of Scotland where there is a high density of holiday homes.

Read more: Humza Yousaf pledges independence workshops and 'rebuttal service'

“As first minister, I would focus on identifying more land in key areas that can be built on, offering councils the option of implementing a council tax surcharge on empty second homes and targeting further investment specifically for rural and remote areas.”

Ms Forbes added: “To me, the key task is to ensure we have sufficient, affordable housing of good quality for everyone.

“Because of mobility patterns in modern Scotland we need to have sufficient choice and availability as part of our plans. But the basic need is to stimulate the building of thousands of new homes for purchase and rent every year.

“I would like to see a new body for house building in Scotland, tasked with further developing house building capacity and acting as an agent for change. It could build houses for both rent and sale; it could act as an agent for expanding construction skills apprenticeships to tackle skills shortages.

Read more: SNP politicians drop Kate Forbes support after gay rights opposition

“In other words it could be a central feature of supply chains in Scotland able to respond to changing needs.”

Ms Forbes insisted that “our task is to build more high-quality homes for the people of Scotland”.

She added: “I think we need this type of new thinking to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.

“Housing needs to be regarded as a necessary infrastructure in building a better Scotland and not a privilege outwith the reach of so many in our country.

“A secure, comfortable and low energy home needs to be accessible to all in a future Scotland, we have the people, the materials, and the land, we just need the vision, will and organisation.”