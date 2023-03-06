The former prime minister's dad is one of around 100 names put forward for awards.

The SNP has called for the list, which is currently going through Cabinet Office vetting, to be scrapped entirely.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it would be "absolutely outrageous."

However, Tory cabinet minister Michelle Donelan moved to downplay the row, saying the report in the Times was "just speculation."

“Obviously, it’s the ex-prime minister’s prerogative to be able to make those types of appointments, but we’ll see if this story is true or not," she told LBC.

The ousted Tory leader has form when it comes to handing out awards to his family members. His brother Jo, a former minister, was given a peerage in 2020.

In 2021, senior Tory MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist publicly accused Stanley, a former MEP, of touching them at Conservative party conferences.

Ms Nokes, chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee said he had smacked her on the backside and made a vulgar comment.

He said he had “no recollection” of either incident.

Stanley Johnson declined to comment on his nomination.

A spokesman for Boris Johnson said: “We don’t comment on honours.”

The SNP's Tommy Sheppard said the ex-prime minister was "making a mockery of the honours system, just like he a made a mockery of British politics. "

He added: "The idea that he could nominate his own father for a knighthood and think he could get away with it sums up the arrogance of the man.

"His entire honours list should be scrapped without delay.

"This corrupt, crony-ridden Westminster system - including the honours system - is completely outdated and unfit for purpose.

"Only with the full powers of independence can we rid ourselves of these charlatans for good, and build a fairer, more prosperous society."

Sir Keir said: “The idea of an ex-prime minister bestowing honours on his dad – for services to what?”

He told LBC Radio: “The idea that Boris Johnson is nominating his dad for a knighthood – you only need to say it to realise just how ridiculous it is.

“It’s classic of a man like Johnson. I mean, I think the public will just think this is absolutely outrageous.”