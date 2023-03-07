A total of 345 employees, including 131 last year, recorded an absence under the ‘Covid-19: Post Covid Syndrome’ category – which is used for anyone with a Covid-related absence of more than 12 weeks – on the force’s personnel database.

It is unclear how many staff members are currently on sick leave due to the condition, which can be characterised by a range of symptoms including extreme fatigue, joint pain, headaches, shortness of breath, and brain fog.

The majority of long Covid absences - 212 - have been recorded among police officers since the category was introduced in July 2020.

The figures, published today, were obtained under freedom of information by the online Scottish justice and social affairs magazine, 1919.

The Scottish Police Federation, which funds the magazine and represents police officers, repeatedly called for them to be included alongside healthcare workers in the priority group for Covid vaccine access.

Academic research into Covid risk by occupation previously found that people employed by police or protective services in the UK were 45 per cent more likely to get the infection compared to non-essential workers.

Long Covid absences among police officers and Police Scotland staff, since July 2020 (Image: FOI: 1919/Police Scotland)

The Scottish Government has invested an initial £3 million to enable patients access to services including physiotherapy, occupational therapy and mental health support.

However, recent evidence to Holyrood's Covid-19 Recovery Committee from charities and clinicians described how sufferers were no longer seeking medical help on the NHS because they had been told "there's nothing on offer", while a GP who runs a private long Covid clinic in Dundee said she was "utterly overwhelmed" by demand.

David Kennedy, General Secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, said: “The issues surrounding Covid-19 will be far-reaching for generations and we can only hope that the public inquiries both in Scotland and the UK wide will shine a light on these issues.

“We need to make sure that our governments and police services continue to help their police officers and staff as they come to terms with the impact that long Covid is having in their lives.

“The physical, mental and financial help that will be required in years to come needs to be a priority for them.

“We need to learn from where it went wrong and make sure that any mistakes are not repeated.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said his party wanted to see dedicated long Covid clinics across the country and Scotland-wide access to physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

Referring to the number of police officers impacted by the condition, he said: “Figures like these emphasise why we need to treat long Covid with the seriousness it merits.

“Long Covid is a hugely debilitating condition, but the Scottish Government’s response has been lacklustre.

“This paltry response will only lead to higher staff and officer absences and to more patients being put on hold without solutions.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf defended the Scottish Government's response.

He said: “All NHS Scotland boards are providing assessment and support for people with long Covid, delivered across the full range of NHS services – backed by our substantial 2022/23 £18 billion investment in health.

“Over 2022/23 we’ve made available an initial £3 million from our £10 million long Covid Support Fund to provide NHS boards and partners with additional resource to deliver the best local models of care for assessment, and support for the treatment or management of symptoms.

“Initiatives being supported by the funding include key elements of care that are also offered by long Covid assessment clinics elsewhere in the UK, including single point of access for assessment and co-ordinated support from physiotherapy, occupational therapy and other services tailored to people’s needs.

“We’re working closely with boards, third-sector organisations and people living with long Covid to identify opportunities to maximise the impact of funding available.”

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs (Image: Scottish Parliament TV)

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: “Officers and staff showed outstanding professionalism and commitment to help keep people safe during the pandemic.

“Their health and welfare is one of Police Scotland's main priorities and we have a range of mechanisms in place to support them, including the Employee Assistance Programme and the Your Wellbeing Matters programme.

“We also work with our occupational health provider to support police officers and staff in their journey back to health after a period of absence.”

The force also pointed out that it is “possible” some individuals have been logged as absent with ‘post Covid syndrome’ initially, before another diagnosis was reached.