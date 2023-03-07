The Constitution and External Affairs secretary, who had often been talked up as a potential candidate in the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon, said he was in “no doubt” that the Health Secretary was the right person for the job.

It is one of the biggest endorsements yet for the frontrunner in the contest, with the Edinburgh Central MSP seen as a proxy for Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney.

Mr Robertson – who will hit the campaign trail in Glasgow’s west end this morning, joining Mr Yousaf and Glasgow Kelvin MSP Kaukab Stewart – ruled himself out of the contest, saying the time was not right for him and his young family.

He said: “Having taken the time to listen to all the candidates in the race to become the next SNP Leader and First Minister of Scotland, I am in no doubt that it has to be Humza.”

Mr Yousaf is far ahead of his rivals when it comes to endorsements.

According to the latest figures from Ballot Box Scotland, he had already secured the backing of 25 MSPs and 13 MPs, while Kate Forbes has the support of 10 MSPs and two MPs, and Ash Regan has been endorsed by just one MP.