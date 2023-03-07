Acknowledging that there are further details to consider with Scotland’s five medical schools, the SNP leadership candidate said she would welcome a conversation with universities around numbers as well as the speed at which things “can be scaled up"

But the Finance Secretary also issued a stark warning that “we will have an ongoing crisis in the NHS if we don’t recruit many more doctors”.

Kate Forbes explained: “There’s clear evidence that Scottish medical students who qualify from a Scottish university are much more likely to stay in Scotland when they graduate.

“From my initial conversations with frontline medics, there is a strong rationale for growing more of our own talent here.

“NHS Scotland itself points out that ‘competition for undergraduate places is very high’ demonstrating there are plenty of well-qualified Scottish pupils keen to pursue a career in medicine.

“That’s why I would welcome a conversation with Scotland’s medical schools with the aim of increasing the number of spaces for Scottish-based medical students at our universities.”

The Finance Secretary continued: “If I am elected First Minister I would like to have significant discussions with medical schools and their universities regarding actual numbers and the speed at which things can be scaled up.

“This would form part of a wider conversation – other health professionals from nurses to psychologists to speech therapists are all part of the picture and we mustn’t forget about them either.

“Looking overseas, there are many countries who are rightly demanding better healthcare, and as healthcare in the USA is becoming more accessible as a result of Obamacare the international competition for doctors is very intense.

“But that’s another reason for us to be more ambitious at home.

“Long-term planning is key, but bluntly we will have an ongoing crisis in the NHS if we don’t recruit many more doctors.”