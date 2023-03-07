The MP - who is a prominent backer of Ash Regan in the SNP leadership contest - said she had retweeted the comment from Wings Over Scotland accidentally.

It has since been deleted.

Mhairi Hunter, a former Glasgow councillor who works for outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, yesterday accused the MP of trying to “derail this leadership contest.”

“Can see no other explanation for such an incendiary act. Suggest we don't let her,” she added.

She said she had complained to National Secretary Lorna Finn.

Today Health Secretary Mr Yousaf called for more "respect" in the contest and said that nobody “with common decency” would have shared the post from Wings Over Scotland's Stuart Campbell.

The Wings post read: “Humza Yousaf wants to trans gay and autistic kids, sterilise them and deprive them of sexual pleasure for their entire adult life.”

Asked if he thought the party should take action against Ms Cherry, Mr Yousaf said: “I think that was an abhorrent tweet and anybody with common decency wouldn’t have given that any oxygen or any publicity.”

He went on: “I know that Joanna Cherry, in fairness to her, deleted her tweet, that’s my understanding.

“Look, we’re one party, we’re one movement. We’re only going to get our independence if we stay united, so I would ask anybody who is involved, regardless of who you’re backing – and everybody has a right to back whatever candidate they want – to just maintain a respect because people, the entire country is watching this leadership debate, and I think we have to make sure we conduct it in a respectful manner.”

Mr Yousaf was speaking from Kelvingrove Park during a visit to Glasgow University as part of his campaign to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister and SNP leader.

He was joined by Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson, who on Tuesday came out in support of Mr Yousaf’s leadership campaign. He said the Health Secretary represented the progressive party the SNP had become.

Asked about Ms Cherry’s retweet, Robertson said it was a matter for SNP officials to deal with.

He told journalists: “I understand that the issue has already been reported so it’s a matter for the official probe.

“We have internal processes and it’s for those processes to take their course and not for me to comment on them now.”

A spokesperson for Ms Cherry said: "Joanna had intended to comment on a tweet by Humza Yousaf and made a mistake when doing so.

"She has corrected that mistake. The only people attempting to 'derail' the contest are those trying to prevent an open debate and a free and frank exchange of views.

"Ms Hunter may make a complaint to the National Secretary if she wishes.

"Joanna is still waiting for a response from the National Secretary to Joanna's complaint in January 2021 over a defamatory letter about Joanna in which Mhairi Hunter participated during the NEC elections in November 2020."

