HUMZA Yousaf has criticised Joanna Cherry after she mistakenly shared an "abhorrent" social media post from a controversial pro-independence blogger claiming that he wants to sterilise gay and autistic children.
The MP - who is a prominent backer of Ash Regan in the SNP leadership contest - said she had retweeted the comment from Wings Over Scotland accidentally.
It has since been deleted.
Mhairi Hunter, a former Glasgow councillor who works for outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, yesterday accused the MP of trying to “derail this leadership contest.”
“Can see no other explanation for such an incendiary act. Suggest we don't let her,” she added.
READ MORE: Yousaf to speak to Peter Murrell over his role if he wins SNP contest
She said she had complained to National Secretary Lorna Finn.
Today Health Secretary Mr Yousaf called for more "respect" in the contest and said that nobody “with common decency” would have shared the post from Wings Over Scotland's Stuart Campbell.
The Wings post read: “Humza Yousaf wants to trans gay and autistic kids, sterilise them and deprive them of sexual pleasure for their entire adult life.”
Asked if he thought the party should take action against Ms Cherry, Mr Yousaf said: “I think that was an abhorrent tweet and anybody with common decency wouldn’t have given that any oxygen or any publicity.”
He went on: “I know that Joanna Cherry, in fairness to her, deleted her tweet, that’s my understanding.
READ MORE: Humza Yousaf supporters report Joanna Cherry to SNP in row over tweet
“Look, we’re one party, we’re one movement. We’re only going to get our independence if we stay united, so I would ask anybody who is involved, regardless of who you’re backing – and everybody has a right to back whatever candidate they want – to just maintain a respect because people, the entire country is watching this leadership debate, and I think we have to make sure we conduct it in a respectful manner.”
Mr Yousaf was speaking from Kelvingrove Park during a visit to Glasgow University as part of his campaign to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister and SNP leader.
He was joined by Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson, who on Tuesday came out in support of Mr Yousaf’s leadership campaign. He said the Health Secretary represented the progressive party the SNP had become.
Asked about Ms Cherry’s retweet, Robertson said it was a matter for SNP officials to deal with.
He told journalists: “I understand that the issue has already been reported so it’s a matter for the official probe.
“We have internal processes and it’s for those processes to take their course and not for me to comment on them now.”
A spokesperson for Ms Cherry said: "Joanna had intended to comment on a tweet by Humza Yousaf and made a mistake when doing so.
"She has corrected that mistake. The only people attempting to 'derail' the contest are those trying to prevent an open debate and a free and frank exchange of views.
"Ms Hunter may make a complaint to the National Secretary if she wishes.
"Joanna is still waiting for a response from the National Secretary to Joanna's complaint in January 2021 over a defamatory letter about Joanna in which Mhairi Hunter participated during the NEC elections in November 2020."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel