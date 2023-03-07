NATALIE McGarry would be unable to pay the £130,000 being sought by prosecutors, her lawyer has said.
In Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday, Allan Macleod asked for the Proceeds of Crime hearing to be put off after questions over the statement of information detailing what the Crown believe the ex-SNP MP gained through illegal activity.
During the seven-minute hearing, the advocate said that he had not yet seen the document's latest iteration.
“We have a new statement of information, I have not seen that yet. My proposal is to continue for a period suggested, between four to six weeks, but I ask for a period of four weeks simply because the defence is very anxious to draw a line under this case as soon as possible,” he said.
"I do not know what the next version will say but there is a low available amount.
"The available amount is essentially nil."
McGarry was sentenced to two years in jail for embezzling £25,000 from the SNP and a pro-independence group.
The ex-politician lost an appeal over her conviction last month.
Prosecutor Mark Allan told the court he was informed the latest version of the statement of information was to be sent from the Crown on Monday night, but that he was not aware of its content.
Sheriff Barry Divers said a new date would be fixed for April 4.
