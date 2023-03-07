PATRICK Harvie has accused Ash Regan of lying during Tuesday night’s STV debate.
As she set out her plan for winning independence, the former community safety minister said she had spoken “to all the pro-independence parties in Scotland” and that they were “all very excited to take part in my independence convention."
The Green co-convenor took to Twitter to say that was not accurate.
“The Scottish Greens are not endorsing a candidate - this is an election for SNP members. But those voting have a right to know that this claim by a candidate on national TV is simply, plainly false.”
The Scottish Greens are not endorsing a candidate - this is an election for SNP members. But those voting have a right to know that this claim by a candidate on national TV is simply, plainly false. #STVDebate https://t.co/NyLZAPKp5j— Patrick Harvie 🇪🇺🌈 (@patrickharvie) March 7, 2023
Ms Regan’s Twitter account later moved to clarify that all parties had been “called”.
“Message left, still awaiting a call back. Everyone else enthusiastic,” they added.
A statement put out by her campaign said she had spoken to the Independence for Scotland Party, the Scottish Socialist Party, Tommy Sheridan’s Hope Over Fear and Alex Salmond’s Alba.
The former first minister took to Twitter to confirm that he had spoken to Ms Regan.
"Happy to confirm that I was called today by @AshReganSNP on ALBA participation in an independence convention and we are delighted to say yes," he tweeted.
Happy to confirm that I was called today by @AshReganSNP on ALBA participation in an Independence Convention and we are delighted to say Yes🏴 https://t.co/YNBnBr1Q1G— Alex Salmond (@AlexSalmond) March 7, 2023
However, despite her attempt to get the Scottish Greens to join her independence convention, Ms Regan was less enthusiastic about the prospect of working with them in government.
Asked if she would keep the Bute House Agreement, she said would need to "review whether that arrangement has been working for people in Scotland."
Humza Yousaf said it was "absolutely vital" to maintain the partnership. "If I am first minister, I will ensure that we keep that for independence majority in the Scottish Parliament. So important.
"If we are going to unite the independence movement, if we are going to grow support, the first thing you cannot do is simply reject the second largest pro-independence party."
Kate Forbes said she thought the Greens would likely not want to stay in her administration. She said she "would certainly be open to them remaining in government."
"It's up to them whether they can live with the approach I'm taking on economic growth."
Ms Regan's claim about speaking to the pro-independence party leaders came after she once again described the plans for the constitution being put forward by her rivals as “wishy-washy”.
“I'm the only candidate here that has a credible plan to build support for independence, to unite the movement,” she said.
“I spoke to all the pro-independence parties in Scotland, the leaders of those parties today, and they are all very excited to take part in my independence convention. We need to unite and lead the wider world to have a referendum.”
Asked what the point was in having an independence convention when her position was to use every election as a vote for independence, with any majority being enough to start negotiations for leaving the UK.
Ms Regan said: “Well, Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond are only half right.
“The ballot box is what we should be aiming for here. The referendum isn't the gold standard. It's actually the ballot box and any suggestion that the UK Government would not respect that democratic mandate. expressed by the Scottish people is just nonsense.”
Mr Yousaf disagreed. “Have you ever dealt with the UK Government?” He asked.
He pointed to the new legislation on immigration unveiled by Rishi Sunak yesterday which the Home Office has admitted could breach the European Convention on Human Rights.
“They're going to stop refugees from coming to this country. They're not a government that respects international law. They're not a government that has common decency.
“They're going to turn around to you in your plan, at 50% plus one and tell you where to go.”
He said the SNP needed to “build that pot of support not just on economics, which is, of course, important, but making sure that we do not roll back upon that progressive agenda.”
Ms Forbes said she was the only candidate who had gone “head to head with Rishi Sunak and won.“
“Negotiating is my bread and butter,” she said. “But ultimately we know that when we build up majority support for independence, they will not be able to say no, but it starts with our people. Uniting the Yes, movement is important. But making the economic case matters more than anything else in this debate and who better than somebody who's had the experience of delivering multibillion pound budgets negotiating with the UK Government and winning.”
Mr Yousaf said that at the time Ms Forbes complained that the UK Government had “shortchanged” Scotland by about a billion pounds.
“They did,” she said.
“You managed to get £400m, you sold us about £600m short," he replied.
“The last thing I did before going on maternity leave was get £375m pounds out of them that they didn't want to give me," she countered.
“So you left us a little bit short,” he added.
