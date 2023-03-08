KATE Forbes has warned her party’s MSPs and MPs they have a duty to unite behind her if she wins the SNP leadership and becomes the first minister.
She said it would be a “profound question of democracy for SNP members if elected representatives didn’t honour the choice that they have made”.
The Finance Secretary has the public support of only a handful of parliamentarians, with most of those declared so far backing the frontrunner Humza Yousaf.
Some of Ms Forbes’s early backers deserted her after she said she was opposed to same sex marriage and having children out of wedlock, in line with her Christian beliefs.
Some of Mr Yousaf's backers have been scathing about her positions, particularly those from the LGBT+ community.
READ MORE: Forbes savages Yousaf's record in first TV hustings of SNP leadership
In last night’s bruising STV hustings, Mr Yousaf portrayed her as a liability for the independence movement because of her socially conservative views.
“Forget persuading No voters, you can’t even keep Yes voters,” the Health Secretary said.
Asked today what she would say to SNP worried about disunity, she said: “Well, obviously across the SNP membership, it will be one person, one vote, and I have confidence that SNP members can make up their own minds.
“It is my strong impression that what SNP members want right now is a leader with confidence, a leader with courage, somebody that can stand up to Westminster and the Conservative government, and somebody who's clear about where Scotland can go next.
“Quite obviously, when it comes to the selection of that leader, this leader will need to be backed by MSPs, because I think it would be a quite a profound question of democracy for SNP members if elected representatives didn’t honour the choice that they have made.”
In last year’s UK Tory leadership contest, most of the party’s MPs blacked Rishi Sunak but the members chose Liz Truss, and she was instantly undermined by MPs opposed to her.
READ MORE: Forbes stands by Yousaf criticism, saying SNP needs leader with 'guts'
Asked if she thought it was incumbent on the SNP’s parliamentarians to get behind her if the members chose her as leader, Ms Forbes said: “Well, that's how the democratic process works. SNP members, we’re ultimately all members of a party.
“We are accountable in part to our members. So members make a choice. I think it's incumbent on elected representatives to answer to their branches to to respect that choice.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel