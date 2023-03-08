What’s going on?

Former footballer and Match of the Day Presenter has been criticised by Home Secretary Suella Braverman and senior Tory immigration minister Robert Jenrick, over his comments on the UK Government’s Illegal Immigration Bill. Linekar got into hot water after saying he compared the language used to launch a new asylum policy with 1930s Germany, and therefore the rise of the Nazis.

Why would he do that?

The Illegal Immigration Bill was launched yesterday as a response to the ‘small boats’ filled with illegal immigrants crossing the English Channel. In practice, it amounts to a ban on asylum seekers coming to the UK through ‘illegal means’ as it would allow the removal of anyone, barring a few isolated cases , coming here illegally.

Curious that @GaryLineker was free to raise questions about Qatar’s human rights record – with the blessing of the bbc – over the World Cup , but cannot raise questions of human rights in this country if it involves criticism of government policy … https://t.co/wkm60i4hp6 — emily m (@maitlis) March 8, 2023

In her justification, Ms Braverman said there were 100 million people who could come to the UK under the current rules.

What Did Gary Lineker say?

On Tuesday, Lineker wrote on Twitter about a Home Office video in which Ms Braverman unveiled the Government’s plans to stop migrants crossing the Channel on small boats and said the UK is being “overwhelmed”.

The ex-England striker wrote: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the ’30s.”

And how did that go down?

Not well, at least in the corridors of power. Ms Braverman told ITV’s Good Morning Britainshe was “very disappointed” by his comments. She added: “Equating our measures – which are lawful, necessary and fundamentally compassionate – to 1930s Germany is irresponsible and I disagree with that characterisation.”

Asked if Lineker should resign or be sacked, she said: “That’s a matter for the BBC and they will resolve that.”

Mr Jenrick told Times Radio: “My children are the grandchildren of Holocaust survivors and I think those sorts of words should not be thrown around lightly. Gary Lineker is paid for by the British taxpayer and it’s disappointing that he is so far out of step with the British public.”

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter he does not need “lessons” from Lineker on 1930s Germany as he said he is Jewish and has been hosting Ukrainian refugees.

Has the BBC responded?

A BBC source told the PA news agency the corporation is taking the matter “seriously” and expects to have a “frank conversation” with the 62-year-old.

And What about Gary Lineker?

The presenter, who has a history of criticising the UK Government’s immigration policies, is unrepentant and refusing to back down. On Wednesday, Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Morning all. Anything going on?”

Great to see the freedom of speech champions out in force this morning demanding silence from those with whom they disagree. 👊🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 8, 2023

He then followed this up with another post, adding: “Great to see the freedom of speech champions out in force this morning demanding silence from those with whom they disagree.”

“I have never known such love and support in my life than I’m getting this morning (England World Cup goals aside, possibly),” he also wrote. “I’ll continue to try and speak up for those poor souls that have no voice.”