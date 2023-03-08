Gary Lineker’s asylum seeker row
What’s going on?
Former footballer and Match of the Day Presenter has been criticised by Home Secretary Suella Braverman and senior Tory immigration minister Robert Jenrick, over his comments on the UK Government’s Illegal Immigration Bill. Linekar got into hot water after saying he compared the language used to launch a new asylum policy with 1930s Germany, and therefore the rise of the Nazis.
Why would he do that?
The Illegal Immigration Bill was launched yesterday as a response to the ‘small boats’ filled with illegal immigrants crossing the English Channel. In practice, it amounts to a ban on asylum seekers coming to the UK through ‘illegal means’ as it would allow the removal of anyone, barring a few isolated cases , coming here illegally.
In her justification, Ms Braverman said there were 100 million people who could come to the UK under the current rules.
What Did Gary Lineker say?
On Tuesday, Lineker wrote on Twitter about a Home Office video in which Ms Braverman unveiled the Government’s plans to stop migrants crossing the Channel on small boats and said the UK is being “overwhelmed”.
The ex-England striker wrote: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the ’30s.”
And how did that go down?
Not well, at least in the corridors of power. Ms Braverman told ITV’s Good Morning Britainshe was “very disappointed” by his comments. She added: “Equating our measures – which are lawful, necessary and fundamentally compassionate – to 1930s Germany is irresponsible and I disagree with that characterisation.”
Asked if Lineker should resign or be sacked, she said: “That’s a matter for the BBC and they will resolve that.”
Mr Jenrick told Times Radio: “My children are the grandchildren of Holocaust survivors and I think those sorts of words should not be thrown around lightly. Gary Lineker is paid for by the British taxpayer and it’s disappointing that he is so far out of step with the British public.”
Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter he does not need “lessons” from Lineker on 1930s Germany as he said he is Jewish and has been hosting Ukrainian refugees.
Has the BBC responded?
A BBC source told the PA news agency the corporation is taking the matter “seriously” and expects to have a “frank conversation” with the 62-year-old.
And What about Gary Lineker?
The presenter, who has a history of criticising the UK Government’s immigration policies, is unrepentant and refusing to back down. On Wednesday, Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Morning all. Anything going on?”
He then followed this up with another post, adding: “Great to see the freedom of speech champions out in force this morning demanding silence from those with whom they disagree.”
“I have never known such love and support in my life than I’m getting this morning (England World Cup goals aside, possibly),” he also wrote. “I’ll continue to try and speak up for those poor souls that have no voice.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel