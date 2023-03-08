While the tone of tonight's debate was considerably calmer than the TV exchanges on Tuesday night a clear difference emerged among the candidates on the future of the Bute House Agreement signed in 2021.

Ms Forbes, the finance secretary, has underlined her vision of growing Scotland's prosperity in order to reduce poverty but doubted whether the Greens would share her outlook putting the economy "front and centre".

She said while she "had no doubt as to the challenges of minority government" she and pointed out she had worked with the Greens in the past in budget negotiations during the last parliament when the SNP governed without a majority.

But she added: "In this election I really think we need to get to grips with economic prosperity. So obviously when it came to the Bute House agreement, one of the areas that was excluded was on the economy.

"So I think there would need to be a conversation. I'm willing to work with the Greens and the question for them is would they be willing to work with me when it came to putting that economic prosperity front and centre because I think it is the only way that we can eradicate poverty?"

Ash Regan, the former community safety minister, took an even stronger position against the deal continuing.

"I'm not prepared to sign up to a coalition, at any cost. You know, I think coalitions can be good and they can work, but not at any cost at all. So, I'm not afraid of operating in a minority government if it comes to that, I'd be up for that challenge," she said.

In contrast, health secretary Humza Yousaf made a stark warning on impact of the deal falling apart saying it would mean the end of the pro independence majority in parliament and difficulties in securing backing from other parties to get legislation passed.

"If the first act of the new First Minister is to reject and rip up the agreement with the only other pro independence party in the Scottish Parliament. That's not unity. That's not going to further our cause. That's not going to help us when independence," he said.

Earlier the three contenders appealed for party unity after extraordinary heated personal exchanges in last night's TV debate.

Mr Yousaf, Ms Forbes and Ms Regan all attempted to strike a more positive tone in the latest hustings which took place in Johnstone and was chaired by former health secretary Jeane Freeman.

On Tuesday night Ms Forbes openly attacked Mr Yousaf's record as a minister and even suggested she may not reappoint him to his health role if she became First Minster.

Mr Yousaf in turn accused Ms Forbes of having “left us about £600 million short” in budget talks with Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor, and claimed she planned to drag the SNP to the right.

But tonight the health secretary said in his opening speech that he was "going to be relentlessly positive" any said any "mudslinging" and "personal attacks" only benefit the party's opponents.

He added: "Let me make a promise and absolute pledge. And you hold me to account for that pledge that I will not be saying anything negative about any other candidates."

He went on to say that party members were "rightly proud" of the SNP's record in government.

"It's not mediocre record. It's a record we should be proud of. You should be proud of the fact that we have abolished tuition fees you should be proud of the fact that we have the game changing Scottish child payment.

"You should be proud of the baby box. You should be proud of the personal and nursing care. You should be proud of the fact that every single turn we have the most vulnerable and the poorest. First, you should be proud of the legacy of Nicola Sturgeon because she has done an incredible job for our movement for our party and for our country," he said.

Ms Forbes also underlined a message of unity, adding that did not mean "uniformity".

She told party members: "The SNP has always been successful when we were united, but you unity is not uniformity. And in this election contest I think it's an opportunity to get back to thinking about what steps are required to get to independence, because this election contest is about independence, it's about who's best equipped and who has the best plan to get us to independence and independence is not an end in and of itself. "

She added: "We are united, whilst creating the space to debate and discuss. And the last thing I'll say before I stop, is it will only get there together. What a team what a family. And my friends and colleagues on this platform have great talents. Each one of our members bring talent and skill as party members."

Ms Regan added: "I think we need to heal the rifts in our own party. I think we have had some divisions recently and I think we also need to reach out and unite and inspire the wider independence movement because I believe that it's only as a group, you know that really large group, right across Scotland, acting as one that we will be able to make that really strong case."