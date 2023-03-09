Kate Forbes' campaign manager has said she is to blame after an abortion rights group accused the Finance Secretary of lying.
During the Channel 4 SNP leadership contest hustings, the minister said she had responded to a letter from Back Off Scotland about buffer zones after rival Humza Yousaf claimed she had not.
READ MORE: Humza Yousaf's no mudslinging vow has 'disintegrated' says Kate Forbes
However, the group took to Twitter to say that simply was not true.
"Kate Forbes has just lied on national TV in response to Humza Yousaf. She has not responded to our letter," they tweeted.
🚨🚨🚨@_KateForbes HAS JUST LIED ON NATIONAL TV IN RESPONSE TO @HumzaYousaf SHE HAS NOT RESPONDED TO OUR LETTER. 🚨🚨🚨— Back Off Scotland (@backoffscotland) March 9, 2023
Speaking to journalists after the debate, Ms Forbes said she approved a response earlier in the week. "I apologise. I signed off on it two days ago. I thought it had gone," she said.
Michelle Thomson, her campaign manager, said she was to blame for the blunder.
“I can confirm that Kate signed off the response and it was my error that it wasn’t sent until this evening. She spoke entirely in good faith as she always does.”
I can confirm that Kate signed off the response and it was my error that it wasn’t sent until this evening. She spoke entirely in good faith as she always does. https://t.co/2dADXGfx3N— Michelle Thomson (@MichelleThomson) March 9, 2023
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here