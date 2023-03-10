SCOTTISH Labour leader Anas Sarwar believes the SNP leadership contest is a “reset opportunity” for the Gender Recognition Reform Bill.
The comment came as Sir Keir Starmer said simplifying the process of obtaining a Gender Recognition Certificate in the rest of the UK was "not a priority for the Labour party."
The two men and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves were in Cumbernauld on Friday as the party steps up its pitch to Scottish voters ahead of the next general election.
However, there has been some disquiet after the UK party distanced itself from the Scottish party’s position on gender reform.
READ MORE: School strikes Scotland: EIS calls off strikes and accepts pay deal
In the Holyrood vote before Christmas, 18 of Labour’s 22 MSPs backed the Bill.
The legislation simplifies the process for obtaining a gender recognition certificate by removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria, a process sometimes referred to as a self-id.
It also reduces the length of time someone would need to live in their acquired gender from two years to less than 12 months, and lowers the minimum age for applications from 18 to 16.
However, the legislation was blocked by the UK Government because of concerns over the impact on the UK-wide Equality Act, and because it would create "two parallel and very different regimes" for issuing and interpreting Gender Recognition Certificates.
Sir Keir has previously said he has concerns about the legislation, despite Scottish Labour's support.
READ MORE:LibDem byelection win jeopardises Labour control in Edinburgh
Asked during the visit if he would pursue self-id, he said: “It's not a priority for the Labour Party. I've made absolutely clear what my priorities are: the five missions that I set out.
"We will inherit a very badly damaged United Kingdom, a badly damaged economy. Public Services absolutely on their knees, if not on their face, and living standards that have been at best stagnant for well over a decade here in Scotland, across the United Kingdom.
“So I'm very clear what my priorities are going into government.”
The Section 35 has become one of the dominant issues of the SNP leadership contest. Humza Yousaf has said he will challenge the decision, while Kate Forbes has said she will wait and see what the legal advice says.
Ash Regan has said she won't back any court action as the Scottish Government would lose.
READ MORE:SNP leadership contenders are all pals at Channel 4 hustings
Mr Sarwar said the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon was a “reset opportunity” for the entire debate.
“I think if we're being honest with ourselves, nobody feels like they've won.
“Everybody feels like they've lost. I don't think anyone in our trans community feels like they're any more protected since the passing of the GRR Bill.
“And I don't think any of the women that had legitimate concerns feel any more protected or reassured since the passing of the bill.
“And I think a new leader is an opportunity to reset and to try and change the way this is going. So we can find the consensus way forward, rather than pitting community as community.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel