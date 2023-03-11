First minister hopeful Humza Yousaf has accused the BBC of caving in to pressure from a "right-wing Government" after former England striker Gary Lineker was taken off the air for comments made on Twitter.
Lineker was told to step back from hosting Saturday's Match Of The Day programme after he compared the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with that of 1930s Germany.
Fellow presenters and pundits then boycotted the show as well as other sports programmes on the BBC - resulting in the corporation saying it would air only "limited sport programming" over the weekend.
But Mr Yousaf gave his backing to Lineker, as he said the BBC "need to take a long hard look at themselves".
Speaking at a hustings event in Glasgow held as part of the contest to become the next SNP leader and Scottish first minister, Mr Yousaf said the corporation had made a "mess" of the situation.
The current Scottish Health Secretary stated: "Gary Lineker didn't just hit the back of the net with his refugee comments, he scored a hat-trick. He was absolutely right.
"It seems to be, for the BBC you can have free speech when you are talking up the Conservatives, but you can't have free speech when you are doing them down and talking about their abhorrent, their immoral practices."
He continued: "I'm a supporter of public broadcasting and I would be in an independent Scotland too.
"But my goodness, caving in to pressure from a right-wing Government - the BBC need to take a long hard look at themselves."
His comments came as he and the other candidates running in the SNP leadership contest - Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and former community safety minister Ash Regan - were asked about broadcasting, and if more powers over this could be handed to the Scottish Parliament.
With powers over this currently reserved to Westminster, Ms Regan said: "I don't think they're going to give us the powers, even if we ask them repeatedly, and extremely nicely."
Ms Forbes said she believed broadcasting should be accountable to Holyrood, saying: "This is not about accountability to the SNP ... it is just accountability to Scottish representatives."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel