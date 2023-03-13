KATE Forbes has hit back at claims made by Humza Yousaf that MSPs may block her from becoming First Minister if she was elected leader of the SNP.
The finance secretary was responding to remarks made by Mr Yousaf at the party's final hustings in Aberdeen yesterday.
She said the wider Scottish public would be angered if any parties which tried to "play political games" and not backing the First Minister.
"It's for other parties to determine what they do, but I think they would earn the wrath of the Scottish people if they stood in the way of a new First Minister getting to grips with the big issues that face the people of Scotland," she said.
READ MORE: SNP race sliding into 'paranoia and mistrust' amid vote rigging row
"I think the people of Scotland would get pretty cheesed off and pretty fed up if in the grip of the cost of living crisis, when waiting times in our NHS are too long that they are seeing politicians playing games and not getting behind the new First Minister.
"To my mind we are accountable to the people of Scotland, to our communities. We know their priorities. All the polling suggests what their priorities are. I think they want to find someone who will get on with the act of governing and delivering results on these core issues."
Asked if she thought Mr Yousaf was scaremongering by making such remarks at the hustings or that that Greens could indeed block her becoming FM if they don't agree with her policies, she said: "It's not for me to speak for other parties. I can only speak for the SNP and I know that SNP members are elected to accountable to the SNP as well as accountable to the public.
"I will be honouring and respecting the outcome of this democratic process whichever way it goes and I think the expectation on other SNP elected members is to do the same."
READ MORE: Poll shows Forbes is public's choice for FM but support falls for SNP
Mr Yousaf today told the Aberdeen hustings that if one of his rivals won the SNP leadership contest and then tried to end or revise the deal with the Scottish Greens they may not get to become First Minister.
Both Ms Forbes and former community safety minister Ash Regan have suggested they may want to revise certain areas of the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens.
Ms Forbes has said economic prosperity (the Greens do not support the principle of economic growth, which is excluded from the shared policy areas in the deal) may be one area that would have to be reviewed.
The deal was signed in August 2021 and saw the Greens join the government with two ministerial roles in return for supporting the SNP on key votes in Holyrood such as the Budget and confidence votes.
READ MORE: Yousaf claim at final SNP hustings over FM nomination raises eyebrows
Throughout his campaign Mr Yousaf has warned of what the believes are the consequences for smooth government of the deal breaking down.
But during the Aberdeen hustings he went further suggesting if the Greens walked away from the agreement, the winner of the SNP contest may struggle to get parliament's backing to become FM.
"Can you imagine trying to pass legislation or budget after budget relying on Douglas Ross or Anas Sarwar. You are right to laugh because it's preposterous," he told SNP members.
"You would not get far at all. Truly presenting ourselves as a unifier, the first thing you can't do is then reject the second largest pro-independence party in the country. You can't do it. So for me this idea you can go in and negotiate and rip it up or set the terms. 95 per cent of our membership endorsed it. So we should listen to that membership.
"If we go in there and demand that we unpick the deal, I am telling you what the response from the Greens is likely to be. And then you have to remember the very first thing we have to do is on Monday 27 [March] you will know who your next...party leader is."
He added: "On the Tuesday the parliament will have to vote for them. If you boot out the Greens - good luck. Good luck on getting yourself nominated as First Minister."
Ms Forbes responded to Mr Yousaf's comments at an event in Glasgow today when she committed to be “a First Minister for all” after pledging her full support for Scotland’s minority groups.
She made the remarks as she met with representatives from the Empower Women for Change organisation in the city centre.
The group, led by founder and CEO Asma Abdalla, discussed the empowerment and advancement of women’s rights, and particularly active participation in civil, economic and political life.
Ms Forbes said: “I am running to serve as a First Minister for all. Scotland’s communities are diverse and we are all richer for it. Scotland needs to be welcoming to all, including for ethnic minorities.
“We know that we need to do more to support women in particular, and how to support them to participate fully in Scotland. That includes empowering women to access secure, well-paid employment as well as being fully represented in political life.
“So often women hold families, and therefore communities together. They have so much to offer Scotland, and politicians need to break down barriers that prevent them from participating in economic and political spheres.”
Speaking to journalists after meeting with women from ethnic minority backgrounds she said she would ensure her own Cabinet was gender balanced if she became First Minister.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel