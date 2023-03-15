THE UK is set to avoid a technical recession, Jeremy Hunt has told MPs, as he set out his first spring budget.
The Chancellor also told the Commons that the Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts now suggest that inflation will fall from 10.7% in the final quarter of last year to 2.9% by the end of 2023.
Mr Hunt announced a raft of measures, including a huge expansion of free childcare for working parents in England.
The Tory minister said that his spending decisions for the year ahead would ultimately result in an extra £320m in Barnett Consequentials for the Scottish Government.
He also unveiled plans for "at least one" Investment Zone in Scotland.
Last year, the Bank of England predicted that the UK would endure a recession of up to 15 months, involving most of 2023.
“In the face of enormous challenges, I report today on a British economy which is proving the doubters wrong," he said to cheers from his own benches.
He added: “Today the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecast that because of changing international factors and the measures I take, the UK will not now enter a technical recession this year.
“They forecast we will meet the Prime Minister’s priorities to halve inflation, reduce debt and get the economy growing. We are following the plan and the plan is working.”
In measures aimed at cutting the cost of living, the fuel duty freeze and the 5p cut will be maintained for another year, saving the average driver around £100.
Taking advantage of tax flexibility since leaving the European Union, a “Brexit pubs guarantee” will see duty on draught products up to 11p lower than in supermarkets.
The Chancellor said the UK Government would set up 12 new investment zones, which he labelled “12 potential Canary Wharfs”.
He said: “In England, we have identified the following areas as having the potential to host one: West Midlands, Greater Manchester, the North East, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, East Midlands, Teesside and, once again, Liverpool.
“There will also be at least one in each of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.”
Mr Hunt added: “For Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland this Budget delivers not only a new investment zone but an additional £320m for the Scottish Government, £180m for the Welsh Government and £130m for the Northern Ireland Executive as a result of Barnett consequentials.
“On top of which in Scotland, I can announce up to £8.6m of targeted funding for the Edinburgh Festivals as well as £1.5m funding to repair the Cloddach Bridge."
More to follow...
