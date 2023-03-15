MEDICS have welcomed the Chancellor's decision to abolish the lifetime allowance on tax-free pension pots.
Jeremy Hunt said "no one should be pushed out of the workforce for tax reasons" as he unveiled measures aimed at stemming an exodus of high earners from the labour market.
Mr Hunt used the Budget to announce an end to the Lifetime Allowance on pensions savings, meaning that workers will no longer face tax bills once they exceed a threshold of £1.07 million set aside in a pension scheme for retirement.
The maximum amount workers can pay into a pension per year without tax - known as the annual allowance - has also increased from £40,000 to £60,000 per year.
READ MORE: Is two-tier healthcare now inevitable?
The decision follows warnings that the NHS recovery was being jeopardised by pension tax bills that penalised senior consultants for taking on extra hours - for example to help clear waiting list backlogs.
In some cases senior clinicians were avoiding tax bill by taking early retirement, reducing their hours, or opting use their free time to work in private hospitals instead where their earnings do not contribute to their NHS pension pot.
The issue has also been blamed for a shrinking number of GPs willing to take on shifts at NHS out-of-hours (OOH) services.
The Herald is aware of recent cases where two GP partners based at the same Scottish practice received pension tax bills equivalent to 90% and 106% of their incomes - effectively wiping out their earnings for the past year, despite having cut out OOH work.
In July 2022, a damning report by Westminster's Health and Social Care Committee - at the time chaired by Mr Hunt, prior to his appointment as Chancellor - said it had "clear evidence of senior medical staff both reducing their NHS hours and retiring earlier than they would otherwise because of concerns about pensions".
READ MORE: Pension taxes blamed as GP out of hours services struggle to fill shifts
Trade union, the BMA, said the pensions tax change "should effectively close the floodgates to keep more senior doctors in the NHS workforce".
Dr Vishal Sharma, chair of the BMA Pensions Committee and chair of the Consultants Committee, said: “The scrapping of the lifetime allowance will be potentially transformative for the NHS as senior doctors will no longer be forced to retire early and can continue to work within the NHS, providing vital patient care.
"We are pleased that the Chancellor has acted decisively to avert a major workforce crisis, as a failure to do so would have resulted in a major risk to the NHS, to our patients and to the junior doctors we mentor and train.
“The rise in the annual allowance will mean far fewer doctors will receive large punitive pension tax bills and will significantly reduce the perverse incentive to reduce hours due to pension tax."
However, the BMA noted that a minority of doctors will still be adversely impacted by a separate pension tax issue, known as the tapered annual allowance, which "hasn’t been meaningfully modified in these reforms".
It said these medics "will still need to think carefully before taking on additional shifts or doing overtime".
The pension tax taper kicks in where someone has an ‘adjusted income’ (including their own and employer pension contributions) above £240,000, and ‘threshold income’ (their earnings minus any pension contributions) above £200,000.
READ MORE: Nearly 7000 Scots still waiting over two years for NHS ops
Professor Andrew Elder, president of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, said: "Whilst the College welcomes the budget announcement with regard to pension annual and lifetime allowances, and hopes this will stem the rate of early retirement of consultants from the NHS workforce, the reasons behind such early retirement go well beyond finance.
"Our most experienced doctors need to have the time to undertake not only their work with patients, but also to teach and train those who will follow them.
"Lack of time for these two core elements of professional life leads to burnout and moral injury.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel