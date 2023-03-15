A ROAD bridge in Douglas Ross’s Westminster constituency has been given £1.5million in the budget after the Scottish Tory leader directly lobbied the Chancellor.
Jeremy Hunt slipped in the announcement of money for the Cloddach Bridge near Elgin as he presented his spring statement to MPs earlier.
The 1905 bridge, which carries a minor road over the River Lossie in Moray, was closed to vehicles a year ago due its poor condition.
Moray Council recently said it would cost £3m to replace and it was not a priority given fewer than 800 a vehicles day used it.
Last month, the council agreed to delay a decision on repairs and restrict the bridge to pedestrians and cyclists for another two years.
Mr Ross said at the time it was “hugely frustrating” and he would look into “UK Government funding sources”.
He said yesterday he was "absolutely delighted" with the Treasury cash, which now needs match funding and a business case to effect the repairs.
He confirmed he had directly lobbied the chancellor ahead of the budget.
I am delighted that Chancellor @Jeremy_Hunt has delivered £1.5 million towards re-opening Cloddach bridge, a crucial link for communities in Moray.— Douglas Ross MP MSP (@Douglas4Moray) March 15, 2023
I've shared the daily frustration that many people have felt at the closure of the bridge, so this really is fantastic news. pic.twitter.com/ra6i7h63XB
He said: "While the bridge obviously will only be re-opened when it is safe to do so, the UK government's funding will help to accelerate that process.
"Now that the chancellor has stepped up, the onus is on the SNP-Green government to work closely with Moray Council and play their part in delivering the further funding required to support the re-opening."
Other projects in Moray to benefit from Spring Budget funding include the Aberfeldy Sports Club in Moray, one of five community projects in Scotland sharing £1m, as well as £300,000 towards the Forres Town Hall regeneration project.
Kathleen Robertson, Tory leader of Moray Council, welcomed the bridge funding and said she awaited more details from the UK government.
She said: "We'll continue to work with the community to support efforts to identify further funding for the wider project to assure reinstatement of future vehicular access."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here