By Tom Gordon
Political Editor
JEREMY Hunt has infuriated the Scotch whisky industry with his first Budget, raising alcohol duty by more than 10 per cent, against the wishes of Cabinet colleagues.
Distillers said the hike was an “historic blow” that would see three-quarters of the cost of an average bottle going to the taxman.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack admitted he had lobbied against the alcohol change in vain.
He said: “Did I lobby against it? Yes I did. Did I lobby against it the last few years successfully? Yes. But this time the lobbying hasn’t been successful.”
Asked if he wanted to apologise to the industry, he said it was a “matter of regret” that whisky duty was going up, adding: “It’s not what I wanted for the Scottish industry.”
The Chancellor confirmed the move as he set out plans to boost the economy and urge more people into work, buoyed by a £25 billion improvement in public finances.
Mr Hunt told MPs the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) had upgraded its grim forecasts from November, and no longer predicted there would be a recession in 2023, although the economy is set to shrink by 0.2% instead of the 1.4% feared. Inflation should fall from 10.7 to 2.9% this year.
With Tory MPs regarding an economic turnaround as their best faint hope to avoid defeat in the General Election, Mr Hunt was loudly cheered by his own side.
He drew a noisy response from the SNP benches at one point, too, after declaring “independence is always better than dependence” in relation to finding work.
As delighted Nationalists hooted and jeered, he added unhappily, “with some exceptions”.
In a bid to enlarge the workforce, he announced more free childcare for working parents in England, tighter benefit sanctions for those who refuse to take a job, and more help for the disabled and those with health problems to work without fear of losing benefits. To encourage high-earners, notably doctors who took early retirement, back into work, the £1 million lifetime allowance for tax-free pensions was abolished, and the annual allowance raised from £40,000 to £60,000.
The childcare changes will not apply in Scotland, but mean more funding for Holyrood, potentially allowing it to follow suit.
Despite misgivings among many Tories, Mr Hunt pushed on with a rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25%, the highest burden as a slice of GDP since it began in 1965.
To offset it, he also introduced tax breaks for business investment worth up to £9bn a year.
Mr Hunt said the sunnier prospects for the economy were “proving the doubters wrong”.
He said he was tackling “the two biggest barriers that stop businesses growing - investment incentives and labour supply”, adding: “Today we build for the future with inflation down, debt falling and growth up. The declinists are wrong and the optimists are right.”
But his message was undercut by turmoil in the financial markets over fears of a banking crisis triggering recession. The FTSE 100 fell 3.8%, its biggest one-day drop since Russia invaded Ukraine.
European stock exchanges also tumbled, as shares in Credit Suisse slumped by almost a third, forcing the Swiss National Bank to intervene. Markets have been on edge since Silicon Valley Bank collapsed in the US last week.
The OBR also said real household disposable income per person would fall by 5.7 per cent over 2022/23 and 2023/24, less than predicted in the autumn, but still the biggest two year fall since record began almost 70 years ago. It means real living standards will be 0.4 per cent lower in 2027/28 than before the pandemic.
Full story: Pages 6-7
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here