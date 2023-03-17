Bute House, the A-listed building in Edinburgh's Charlotte Square, will need to close between April 17 and September 1 "to enable essential repair work to take place."

The Scottish Government said the 18th century property needed work on the stonework, roof repairs, essential fire safety works and the windows refurbished.

Meetings of the Scottish Cabinet will take place at St Andrew’s House, the base of the Scottish Government.

Temporary "alternative arrangements" will be put in place for the first minister’s accommodation and working requirements while they are in Edinburgh.

The repairs have been advised by specialist surveyors, following a routine survey carried out in August and September 2021.

The government said expanding the work to include window maintenance and replacement of window mastic as well as internal fire safety work and upgrades to external doors, would ensure "best value for money."

The government said the costs for the works and any alternative accommodation would be "published proactively."