Pensions giant Phoenix Group, in collaboration with Edinburgh-based abrdn, has secured the £210 million investment in a property portfolio that includes Kelvingrove Art Gallery, the City Chambers and two educational campuses across the area.

The deal will allow the council to close its remaining equal pay liability, with Phoenix noting that around 19,000 individuals will be positively affected by the settlement of the claim.

The pensions giant has supplied the investment to City Property Glasgow, a wholly owned subsidiary of the council.

Phoenix noted that the investment provides an “excellent match” for its long-term annuity liabilities.

Manuel Dusina, head of infrastructure at Phoenix Group, said: “This funding will help provide significant investment in Glasgow and aligns with our commitment to invest in assets across the UK to help have a positive social impact.”

Andrew Dennis, head of private placement research, at abrdn, added: “This transaction is highly innovative and cost-efficient, allowing Glasgow City Council to settle historic liabilities, whilst also providing a highly rated asset for our client. It demonstrates how good financial structuring can deliver socially impactful assets for clients.”