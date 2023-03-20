Nicola Sturgeon will appear on ITV's Loose Women as she enters her final week as First Minister.
The outgoing SNP party leader will address her resignation in her first live television appearance since announcing she would step down.
She will join Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter ad Gloria Hunniford live in the studio at 12.30pm.
Scotland’s First Minister, @NicolaSturgeon joins us for her first live television appearance since announcing that she is stepping down.— Loose Women (@loosewomen) March 20, 2023
Ms Sturgeon will officially stand down as First Minister on March 27 when one of the three candidates vying to take on the role.
Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan have gone head-to-head in a series of hustings taking place across the country in an effort to secure the vote of SNP members.
The contest has brought increasing pressure on the party itself after an emerging row over the party's membership numbers.
The chief executive of the SNP Peter Murrell announced his resignation with immediate effect on Saturday.
It came a day after the party's head of communications Murray Foote stepped down after releasing inaccurate membership figures to journalists.
Mr Murrell, who is married to Nicola Sturgeon, said responsibility lay with him over the response to media queries.
The interim chief executive of the SNP said there is “a tremendous mess” in the party.
Mike Russell added that the party needs to start off in “an entirely reset position” once a new leader is voted in.
Ms Sturgeon is now expected to "reflect" on her resignation from the role she held for eight years ahead of a busy final week.
She is also expected to address the Royal Society of Arts on Monday ahead of her final cabinet meeting and last first minister questions later in the week.
