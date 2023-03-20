Home Secretary Suella Braverman has accused the Scottish Government of being "all talk and no action" on asylum seekers, as she again admits her controversial 'small boats bill' may not be legal.
The bill, which would see those seeking refugee status detained without bail or judiciary review until they are either returned to their country of origin or deported to a "safe third country" like Rwanda.
Amnesty International has described it as a "heartless and cruel attack on people needing safety" while the UN Refugee Agency said the plans would "amount to an asylum ban".
Travelling to another country to seek asylum is not illegal and is protected under international law, but the Conservative government has looked to punish those who do not arrive by "safe and legal" routes such as the UK Resettlement Scheme, Community Sponsorship, or the Mandate Scheme.
However, it is unclear if the plans will be compatible with the Human Rights Act 1998, which signed into UK law the European Convention on Human Rights. Most asylum claims - 77 per cent by government figures - which are processed in the UK are granted.
Ms Braverman has previously admitted that her bill may not be compatible with Section 19 1b of the Human Rights Act and repeated that on Monday as she attacked the Scottish Government for their record on asylum seekers.
Responding to SNP MP Anum Qaisar (Airdrie and Shotts), Ms Braverman said: “Section 19 1b is designed exactly for these purposes, where whilst the Government believes that our provisions are capable of being compliant with human rights acts and the Convention on Human Rights we are nonetheless testing legal arguments and legal basis, there’s nothing wrong with that.
“In fact previous administrations have introduced legislation – a Labour administration introduced legislation carrying a Section 19 1b statement themselves, but let me just say, the SNP are all talk and no action.
“Whilst Scotland makes up 8% of the UK’s population, but only 1% of the UK’s asylum seekers are housed in contingency accommodation in Scotland, it’s very easy for them to make all the right noises but take zero action to stop the boats.”
