The Health Secretary said changing the system just one week out from the close of the ballot could “could probably cause some level of confusion.”

Earlier today, Ms Regan said she had been reassured about the integrity of the vote following on from the last week’s chaos. However, she suggested members should be able to "update" their vote.

She claimed this would “have the benefit of not disrupting members who are happy with their vote while providing an opportunity to reconsider for those who are not.”

There have been calls too for the ballot to be cancelled.

During a campaign stop at the headquarters of the Who Cares? Scotland organisation in Glasgow. Mr Yousaf told the PA that with all three candidates now promising to respect the outcome of the ballot, it should carry on as planned.

“It’s clear that all three candidates have now said that they have faith in the integrity and all three candidates will respect the outcome of the ballot.

“I’m pleased the other candidates have agreed with my position which I’ve had from the beginning which is that the integrity of the ballot is not in question.”

Asked about Ms Regan’s proposal, he said: “I just don’t think it’s needed given that all three candidates say that they respect the integrity of the ballot but also that they will respect the outcome.

“I don’t know why, in the last week, we’d want to change the system which could probably cause some level of confusion.”

Mr Yousaf also said he disagreed with SNP president, and interim chief executive, Mike Russell, that the party was in a “tremendous mess”.

He said: “The last 72 hours have clearly not been great for the SNP and the issue around the membership numbers was an avoidable own goal that shouldn’t have happened. I agree with that.

“I don’t think the party is in a tremendous mess. I think we’re still a party that enjoys the most popular support, and by far the largest party in Scotland, and we shouldn’t ever take that for granted.

“There’s an opportunity, there’s difficulty with transition, there’s no getting away from that, but there’s also an opportunity with transition.

“With a new leader of the SNP, a new chief executive of the SNP, there’s a chance to do things differently, to re-energise and refresh and build upon the good legacy that Nicola Sturgeon and indeed Peter have left us.”