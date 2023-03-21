IT is one of the ironies of public health initiatives that, if they work, you don't necessarily have anything to show for it.
The research published today concludes that minimum unit pricing has prevented around 156 deaths per year from occurring.
A layperson might call these hypothetical; after all, how can you really know what would have happened without MUP?
READ MORE: Minimum unit pricing 'cuts alcohol deaths by 150 per year'
Unlike clinical trials, there is no option to compare a drug against a placebo.
You cannot travel back in time to revoke the policy in order to test what would have happened, all things being equal, in an alternative Scotland where minimum pricing never happened.
The closest we can get is what is known as the "controlled interrupted timeseries analysis" - a gold-standard method of evaluating the effectiveness of public health policies.
“The basic idea here is that you compare trends in alcohol-specific health outcomes before and after the introduction of Minimum Unit Pricing," said Petra Meier, a professor of public health at Glasgow University, explaining the use of England as the study 'control'.
"If changes happen in both countries, they cannot be caused by the policy which only affected Scotland, but Scotland-only changes are highly likely to be caused by Minimum Unit Pricing, given there were no other major alcohol-related changes that occurred in only one of the countries in the meantime.”
This also helps to explain another puzzle: how can MUP be working if the number of people dying as a direct result of alcohol has actually increased.
Alcohol-specific deaths in Scotland have increased from 1,020 in 2019 - the year after MUP was implemented - to 1,245 in 2021, the highest count since 2008.
READ MORE: Are Scotland's excess death rates really soaring after Covid?
Even adjusting for the changing size and age of the population, the mortality rate was still the highest in 11 years.
And yet, the Lancet study says MUP has saved lives; in short, that without it, the death toll would be even worse.
This is particularly the case in the most deprived areas, where alcohol-specific deaths are estimated to have been up to 33.6% lower than they would have been otherwise.
Some are more sceptical, however.
Kevin McConway, an emeritus professor of applied statistics at the Open University, stressed that the findings are observational.
He said: "No matter how well other factors are controlled for, it can never prove conclusively that the changes observed in deaths were due to the minimum unit pricing policy.”
READ MORE: Yes, Sweden has lockdown lessons for us - but it's not what the sceptics claim
But if it is working, will the trend continue? That depends whether MUP remains in place and secondly, at what threshold.
“I wouldn’t want to speculate what’s likely to happen," said Lucie Giles, of PHS. "We don’t know."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel