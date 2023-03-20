The Health Secretary said his colleague’s plan to first try and see if the legislation - passed by Holyrood just before Christmas - could be amended was “bizarre.”

Ms Forbes said she was not “spoiling for a fight just for the sake of it.”

She said the law, which aims to simplify the process of obtaining a gender recognition certificate could be changed in a way that "destigmatises the trans community" and "also ensures the confidence of women and girls."

Ash Regan - who resigned as a minister over the reforms - said she was “almost 100 per cent” certain the Scottish Government would lose if they attempted to challenge the Section 35 order.

She called for the issue to be dealt with at a citizens’ assembly.

The clash came as three hopefuls vying to replace Nicola Sturgeon took part in what looks set to be the penultimate debate of the contest.

The hustings - hosted by radio station LBC - was far more good-natured than some of the 14 previous encounters.

In her opening speech, Ms Forbes said she wanted to lift the contest “on to higher ground because amidst the clash, and the clamour of a leadership contest, there's so much more that unites us, as a party, and as a nation.”

The Finance Secretary even apologised to Mr Yousaf for a previous TV debate where she said she would keep him in the cabinet but “maybe not in health.”

“It was meant to be tongue in cheek,” she said. “But it obviously didn't come across that way for which I can only say to him that he knows how much I respect him and value him as a colleague.

The gentler, kinder tone also comes after a brutal weekend for the SNP with the party losing its head of press and chief executive in a row over misleading journalists about membership figures.

Ms Regan said the turmoil had “somewhat borne out some of the points that I've been making over the last couple of weeks.”

“I am the only candidate that started off saying that I wanted a fresh direction because I thought we had issues in the party and some of my fellow candidates here ridiculed me and said that I was ridiculous, that there was no need to change, everything was fine.

“And I think we can see through the events over the weekend with three very high-profile resignations in the party, that things are not fine.”

She said there was “a significant amount of voter regret” amongst party members who had already cast their ballot.

“The material circumstances of this party have changed beyond all recognition,” she said.

However, she said that while she had taken legal advice, she had “no plan to take any court action” to pause the contest.

On Gender Recognition Reform, Ms Forbes didn’t rule out challenging the UK Government’s Section 35, but said it would be the final step.

She said: “If we were an independent country, we'd have to sort this out ourselves anyway.

"So rather than go to court as the first port of call, I think court should always be your last port of call, once you've seen the legal advice, I'm not spoiling for a fight just for the sake of it.

"I actually want us to get to a position where we have a Bill that works that reforms the gender recognition act, and also provides that confidence [of women and girls].”

Mr Yousaf said he found his colleague’s argument “bizarre.”

“Every political party had supporters of the bill, and to amend it, because the Westminster Government have chosen to veto a piece of legislation for the first time using section 35, I don't understand why any SNP leader would look to simply dance to Westminster tune and amend the legislation.”

He also took exception to Ms Regan’s promise to put the legislation out to a citizen’s assembly.

"As a Muslim, my rights have been under attack for many years, and particularly hard after post 9/11. I can't imagine somebody saying, 'You know what, forget what you guys think let's just throw this out to the public in a citizen's assembly, and everybody else in the public can determine what your rights should be.”

On tax, Mr Yousaf asked Ms Forbes why she had ruled out tax rises for people that earn a six-figure salary, like they both do as government ministers.

“Well, so obviously, tax has been raised under the SNP and I support that progressive increase in taxation,” she said.

“As you will know, we have very limited tools when it comes to tax so we can only set rates and bands and I really care about ensuring that we have the public revenue to reinvest in our in our public services.”

She said if the divergence with the rest of the UK was “too profound” then the Scottish Government could “jeopardise that revenue that's coming in.”

“I think that you can support progressive taxation, make the case for more tax powers, and also recognise that unfortunately, with devolution, you want to make sure that you're using the tax powers well to increase the tax base and actually maximise your revenue.”

On health, Mr Yousaf was pushed on the SNP government’s record on drug deaths.

“You’ll get no argument from me, and I don't think from any of the candidates here, that on drug deaths we have simply failed too many people,” he told host Iain Dale.

“And what I would intend to do is a number of things, first of all, continue to pressure the UK Government to get that licence for safe consumption rooms. Where we've got heroin assistance treatment, like in Glasgow, can we extend that beyond the city? More carriage of naloxone.

“But let's continue to make sure that fighting drugs death fighting is a national mission, and I would appoint a minister for drugs policy, make sure they're they were directly accountable.”

Asked if the SNP government owed people an apology over Scotland’s drug death record, all three said yes.

The candidates were also asked about some of the abuse faced by Joanna Cherry.

The Edinburgh South West MP has spoken before about how neither Nicola Sturgeon or former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford gave her any support after she received rape threats.

Ms Forbes said: I think anybody who feels like they haven't had sufficient support needs to have more support. I think many of us have faced similar death threats and so on, but Joanna Cherry's had it at the next level. So from my perspective, we need to do more in terms of supporting our members.”

Mr Yousaf said the party could “do more when it comes to supporting its members.”

Asked if he personally thought he should have done more, he replied: “No, I don't think I should have done more. I'm not responsible for these disgusting nefarious individuals who sent her death threats in the same way that Joanna Cherry is not responsible for the people who not just send death threats to me but have just been charged for threatening and abusive behaviour towards my family and I.

“Joanna Cherry is not responsible for them. I'm not responsible for these nefarious disgusting individuals, but the party should do more to provide support for all of our members, I think particularly women and female members and people of colour who often get the brunt of it.”

Ms Regan pointed out that some of the abuse sent to Ms Cherry come from within the party.

“Under me as leader that would stop. I think it's not acceptable to be attacking other elected members. Whether you disagree with them or not, we all need to be able to work together and respect each other.”

One of the final questions in the debate saw the candidates asked to describe Alex Salmond in three words, Ms Forbes said: “Former first minister,” while Ms Regan said he was “a talented politician,”

Mr Yousaf - who has been accused of lying about his reasons for missing a vote on equal marriage by the ex-SNP leader - simply said: “Bite my tongue.”



