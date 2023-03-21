Schools could be required to provide about 1,000 hours of teaching time each year as a legal minimum, under plans being considered by the Scottish Government.
Ministers have opened a consultation on a legal minimum number of school learning hours.
For primary schools, this would be 950 hours per academic year, the equivalent of 25 hours a week.
For secondaries, this would be 1,045 hours per year, the equivalent of 27.5 hours a week.
READ MORE: Scots pupils being failed by ‘toxic positivity’ say worried teachers
Currently, schools are legally required to be open for 190 days each year, but there is no legal prescription for teaching hours.
The consultation document said councils may be able to deliver fewer than the prescribed number of hours due to circumstances outwith their control.
Industrial action, bad weather and damage to the school building are examples of these “unforeseen circumstances”.
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the proposals would give parents greater certainty around the school week.
READ MORE: Scottish family butcher in major expansion
She said: “The school week is the backbone of our education provision and benefits all of Scotland’s children and young people.
“We have been clear that any changes to the school week must be based on educational benefit to pupils.
“Any measures that materially reduce the number of hours children spend learning in school could impact pupil attainment and wellbeing, and undermine our collective efforts to close the poverty-related attainment gap.
“This is an opportunity for parents, children and young people and everyone else with an interest to make their views known about the potential impact of this policy.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here