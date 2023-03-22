Speaking during what is expected to be the final debate ahead of voting closing on Monday – hosted by Times Radio – Ms Forbes said the party has not worked in a “respectful fashion” with the other side of the independence debate.

The candidate has stressed the importance of change for the SNP, pitting herself against Health Secretary Humza Yousaf who has been considered by many as the continuity candidate in the race.

The leadership candidates appeared in what is expected to be the final debate in the race (Paul Campbell/PA)

“I don’t think the groundwork has been done sufficiently on that case for independence,” she said.

“Not that the case isn’t there, but because we haven’t been persuading, we haven’t been working in a respectful fashion with those who aren’t yet persuaded to persuade them.”

Ms Forbes went on to say “the root of all of this is trust”, adding that good governance would increase support for independence.

“Good governance is important for the sake of our NHS, but say for people, but it’s also political – govern well, and you earn the right to try and persuade the people,” she said.

“And the second thing I would say is around trust – earning confidence and the trust of the Scottish people is also important when it comes to making the case for independence.”

Mr Yousaf said it was a “personal disappointment” to him that support for independence had remained around the same level as was seen in the 2014 referendum.

“We just don’t have that consistent, sustained majority for independence,” he said.

He added that he “agreed with a lot of what Kate has said”, although it is not clear if his assessment around the case for independence was the same.