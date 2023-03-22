The Casey report, released this week, concluded that racism, misogyny, and homophobia are at the heart of the Met police force.

That has led to calls in some quarters for the force to be broken up, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer opened PMQs by asking Mr Sunak if he would back the opposition's call for national mandatory vetting of officers.

In reponse the Prime Minister said he was "appalled" by the report but insisted his government were "already tackling the issues" raised.

Mr Starmer then slammed the Conservative government's record on crime.

He told the Commons: "People are fed up to the back teeth with a government that never takes responsibility and just tries to blame everyone.

"If they (the opposite benches) are proud of the fact of the fact that over 98 per cent of rapists are never put before a court let them shout about it - you should be ashamed of yourselves.

"The truth is simple, after 13 years of Tory government, crime is out of control and people are paying the price."

Mr Sunak responded neighbourhood crime had fallen by 25% since 2019, and the government is on target to double the number of rape cases getting to court.

With a vote due on changes to the Northern Ireland protocol, the Prime Minister was also hammered by the SNP on the impact of Brexit.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn told the Commons: “The reality is that whilst Westminster is once again consumed by the damage being caused by Brexit, the public at home are facing the biggest fall in living standards ever, the highest tax burden since the end of the Second World War and inflation at 10.4%.

“When are the Conservative Party, and indeed the Labour Party, going to realise that Brexit can’t work?”

Mr Sunak replied: “The actions that this Government are taking are ensuring that fully half of most families’ energy bills are being supported by this Government.

“We’re also making sure that we’re delivering for people, cutting NHS waiting lists, and that’s something that we’re happy to work with the Scottish Government to learn and share best practice with them on, but we’re also delivering on the people’s number one priority, which is to stop the boats and end illegal migration.”