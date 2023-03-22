Boris Johnson and Liz Truss were among the 22 Conservative MPs to rebel and vote against a key part of Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal with the EU.
MPs voted 515 to 29, majority 486, in favour of regulations to implement the Stormont brake section of the Windsor Framework.
The Herald is only £1 for three months.
This offer ends Friday so click here and don't miss out!
The division list showed the 29 MPs who voted against were:
22 Conservative MPs: Adam Afriyie (Windsor), Jake Berry (Rossendale and Darwen), Peter Bone (Wellingborough), William Cash (Stone), Christopher Chope (Christchurch), Simon Clarke (Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland), Richard Drax (South Dorset), James Duddridge (Rochford and Southend East), Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford and Woodford Green), Mark Francois (Rayleigh and Wickford), Jonathan Gullis (Stoke-on-Trent North), Adam Holloway (Gravesham), Andrea Jenkyns (Morley and Outwood), Boris Johnson (Uxbridge and South Ruislip), David Jones (Clwyd West), Danny Kruger (Devizes), Craig Mackinlay (South Thanet), Matthew Offord (Hendon), Priti Patel (Witham), John Redwood (Wokingham), Jacob Rees-Mogg (North East Somerset), Elizabeth Truss (South West Norfolk).
READ MORE: Who are the DUP MPs who have the ear of Johnson and his rebel allies?
Six Democratic Unionist Party MPs: Gregory Campbell (East Londonderry), Jeffrey Donaldson (Lagan Valley), Carla Lockhart (Upper Bann), Gavin Robinson (Belfast East), Jim Shannon (Strangford), Sammy Wilson (East Antrim).
One Independent MP: Andrew Bridgen (North West Leicestershire).
DUP MPs Ian Paisley (North Antrim) and Paul Girvan (South Antrim) acted as tellers for the noes.
The division list showed 280 Conservative MPs voted in favour of the regulations, including former prime minister Theresa May. It added 160 Labour MPs also supported the motion.
No vote was recorded for 48 Conservative MPs, although this does not automatically equate to an abstention for each MP as they may have received permission to miss a vote.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here